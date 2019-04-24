What will steer the market today, crude oil prices, US-China trade talks and other key things to watch out for

By: | Published: April 24, 2019 8:55 AM

The Indian headline indices-  Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher  on Wednesday on account of slight recovery in crude oil prices after they hit 2019 high this week and other positive global cues.

The Indian headline indices-  Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher  on Wednesday on account of slight recovery in oil prices after they hit 2019 high this week and other positive global cues. The SGX Nifty closed in green at 11,595.50, marginally higher than the previous close.  Yesterday, while the Sensex ended at 38,564.88 points, 80.30 points lower than the previous close, Nifty settled at 11,575.95 level, 18.50 points lower than the last close. We take a look at the key things which will drive the market today:

 

Crude oil prices: crude oil prices recovered slightly on Wednesday after they touched.  Brent crude futures were at $74.24 per barrel at 0058 GMT, lower by 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.02 per barrel, down 28 cents  from their previous close.

 

FII and DII: While the foreign institutional investors of FIIs sold shares of Rs 237 crore on a net basis the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 198 crore on Tuesday.

 

US-China talks: US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit Beijing to negotiate a trade deal starting from April 30, according to the statement of White House on Tuesday. The subjects of discussions will cover trade issues including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement, as per the statement.

 

Sebi on REITS: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has reduced the minimum subscription requirement as well as defined trading lots for Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs). REITs have to offer their units in lots of at least Rs 50,000 in initial and follow on public offers. The minimum value of a single lot should be Rs 1 lakh in the case of InvITs, as per CNBC TV18.

 

RBI OMO: The Reserve Bank of India announced another open market operations of Rs 25,000 crore which will be undertaken in two equal tranches with the first one on May 2.

