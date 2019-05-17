What will steer share market today: Lok Sabha results, US-China trade war, other key things to watch out for

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 9:02:44 AM

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday morning ahead of a major event on May 23, when the much awaited Lok Sabha election results will be announced.

Election 2019 stock market strategy: What to do if BJP fails to secure majoritySensex, Nifty to open flat on Friday morning ahead of Lok Sabha election results to be out next week

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday morning ahead of a major event on May 23, when the much awaited Lok Sabha election results will be announced. The SGX Nifty  ended in red at 11,290.50 level, lower by 14.50 points from the previous close. The Indian stock markets closed higher on Thursday. While Sensex settled up 278.60 points at 37,393.48 level, the Nifty50 also ended higher by 100.10 points at 11,257.10 level. We take a close look at key things which would drive the share market today:

Crude oil prices: The international Brent crude futures were last seen at $72.82 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.3%, from their previous close. Yesterday, Brent crude closed up 1.2 percent when crude oil prices hit its highest since April 26 at $73.36 a barrel. Whereas, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were last trading at at $63.18 per barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their previous settlement.

FIIs and DIIs:  As on May 16, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 953 crore on a net basis , while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 948 crore, as per the NSE data.

Lok Sabha Election results: The investors are keenly awaiting the Lok Sabha results which will be out on May 23, next week. This is the biggest event of this month, as the traders and market experts are pinning hope on the ruling government to come back to power in 2019 again. The market experts expect the next government to undertake major economic reforms and create job creation.

US-China trade war: China on Thursday warned US by saying that it will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interest of its business firms as US barred Chinese telecom major Huawei from its market. China urged the US to create favourable conditions for business cooperation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will steer share market today: Lok Sabha results, US-China trade war, other key things to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition