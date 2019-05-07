What will drive the market today: US-China trade tensions, Q4 earnings and other key things to watch out for

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 9:05:29 AM

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open mixed after the world’s largest economy US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to get additional concessions in the final trade agreement.

Stock Tips, Invest In Stocks, Stock Return, Stock Market, Market Return, स्टॉक, शेयर, Brokerage House, किन शेयरों में करें निवेश, BSE, NSESensex, Nifty to open mixed on Tuesday

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open mixed after the world’s largest economy US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to get additional concessions in the final trade agreement. The SGX Nifty ended in green at 11,684.00 points, 27.50 points higher than the last close.  On Monday, the Asian markets traded near five week’s low after US-China trade tensions increased. Yesterday, while the Sensex closed lower by 362.92 points at 38,600.34, Nifty settled at 11,598.30, down by 114 points. We take a look at the key things which will drive the markets today:

FII and DII: The net value of FIIs was in negative at Rs 948.98 crore, while that of DIIs was at Rs 89.98 crore as on May 6.

US-China trade war: The US-China trade worries rose after reports that the world’s largest economy President  Donald Trump has decided to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods with effect from Friday as China stepped back from certain commitments.

NSE trading hours to be extended on Akshaya Tritiya: The NSE will conduct an extended live trading session on May 7 in the capital market segment on the back of Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for buying gold. The extended live trading session will be held for trading in gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) and sovereign gold bonds only, the NSE said in a notification.

Central Government revenue: The central government has missed its tax revenue estimates by more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY19. The direct tax collections stood at Rs 11.38 lakh crore, missed the revised target of Rs 12 lakh crore by Rs 62,000 crore.

Crude oil prices: Crude Oil: The Brent crude oil futures were last seen at $71.16 per barrel, 8 points lower than their last close, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.29 per barrel at 0135 GMT on Tuesday, higher by 4 cents than the previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will drive the market today: US-China trade tensions, Q4 earnings and other key things to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition