What will drive the market today: US-China trade tensions, Q4 earnings and other key things to watch out for

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open mixed after the world\u2019s largest economy US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to get additional concessions in the final trade agreement. The SGX Nifty ended in green at 11,684.00 points, 27.50 points higher than the last close.\u00a0 On Monday, the Asian markets traded near five week's low after US-China trade tensions increased. Yesterday, while the Sensex closed lower by 362.92 points at 38,600.34, Nifty settled at 11,598.30, down by 114 points. We take a look at the key things which will drive the markets today: FII and DII: The net value of FIIs was in negative at Rs 948.98 crore, while that of DIIs was at Rs 89.98 crore as on May 6. US-China trade war: The US-China trade worries rose after reports that the world's largest economy President \u00a0Donald Trump has decided to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods with effect from Friday as China stepped back from certain commitments. NSE trading hours to be extended on Akshaya Tritiya: The NSE will conduct an extended live trading session on May 7 in the capital market segment on the back of Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for buying gold. The extended live trading session will be held for trading in gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) and sovereign gold bonds only, the NSE said in a notification. Central Government revenue: The central government has missed its tax revenue estimates by more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY19. The direct tax collections stood at Rs 11.38 lakh crore, missed the revised target of Rs 12 lakh crore by Rs 62,000 crore. Crude oil prices: Crude Oil: The Brent crude oil futures were last seen at $71.16 per barrel, 8 points lower than their last close, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.29 per barrel at 0135 GMT on Tuesday, higher by 4 cents than the previous close.