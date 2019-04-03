What will drive the market today: rising oil prices, US-China trade talk and other key factors to watch out for

Sensex Nifty, to open positive on positive global cues

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open flat to positive on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was last seen trading at 11,795.50 level, 0.07 points higher than the previous close. While Sensex closed at 184.78 points higher at 39,056.65 level, Nifty was at 11,713.20, 44.05 points. We take a look at the key factors which would trigger the Sensex, Nifty today:

RBI policy rate cut: The monetary policy committee commenced their monetary policy meet yesterday to announce the bi-monthly on Thursday. The market experts are hoping for a dovish policy amid benign inflation and global slowdown which needs some stimulus by way of repo-rate cut.

FII flows: There has been a strong inflow of Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last two months ahead of general elections as the investors are hoping that the Modi-government will come back to power this year. The foreign investors poured in around Rs 33,100 crore into the domestic equity markets in March.

US-China talk: There is optimism around US-China trade talk. Today, the two superpower economies US and China will resume their talk in Washington after they met in Beijing last week to negotiate a deal. There is a hope that both countries will iron out their differences relating to tariffs.

Rising oil prices: Brent prices reached their highest point since November on Tuesday at $70 amid fears that the US may impose more sanctions on Venezuela. The crude oil is also rising on optimism around US-China trade talk. According to a Reuters survey earlier this week, supply from the organisation of the petroleum exporting countries hit a four-year low in March.