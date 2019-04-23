What will drive the market today: Crude oil prices, US-Iran sanctions and other key things to watch out for

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 9:10 AM

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open low on Tuesday morning on account of weak global cues. The investors will keenly watch US-Iran sanctions, oil prices and rupee movement and other key things while trading.

Kazakhstan, interest in the startups, BSE, बीएसई, startups, स्टार्टअप्स, कजाखस्तानSensex, Nifty to open lower on weak global cues

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open low on Tuesday morning on account of weak global cues. Yesterday, the oil prices surged on US decision of not exempting the countries including India from penalty for importing Iranian oil. The Indian rupee also fell to its six week low. Today, the  SGX Nifty settled at 11,632.50, up by 15.50 points.Yesterday, the Sensex closed at 38,746.95, up by 101.77 points, while Nifty ended at 11,594.45, down by 1.35%. We take a look at the key factors which may drive the Sensex, Nifty today:

Crude oil prices: Brent crude futures on Monday reached near 2019 highs of $74.52. Yesterday the brent crude futures were at $74.33 per barrel at 0051 GMT, higher by 0.4 percent from their previous close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.79 per barrel, up 0.4 percent from their last close, marginally below their $65.92 2019 high from Monday.

 

Rupee movement: On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 69.67, down 32 paise against the US dollar . The Indian currency was trading at a six week-low on account of surge in  oil prices.

 

FII and DII: As on April 22, while the net value of foreign institutional investors was Rs 73.08 crore, the net value of domestic institutional investors was in negative Rs 68.16 crore.

 

US-Iran Sanctions: The Trump administration on Monday said it would not renew exemptions granted last year to the importers of oil from Iran, when the importers were expecting a less stringent decision from US as they had pleaded with the world’s largest economy to buy Iranian oil sanction-free.

 

India-Iran Imports: India said Monday it is studying the implications of the US decision of not giving exemption from penalties for importing Iranian oil. The economic giant US announced its decision about the five major countries, including India, which would not be able to avail the exemptions from penalties if they continue to import oil from Iran. “We have seen the announcement by the US Secretary of State. We are studying the implications of the decision and will make a statement at an appropriate time,” sources told Reuters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will drive the market today: Crude oil prices, US-Iran sanctions and other key things to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition