What will drive the market today: Crude oil prices, RBI directive and other key things to watch out for

The Indian headline indices- \u00a0Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to negative on Thursday morning on account of weak Asian cues and global slowdown risks. The SGX Nifty closed in red at 11,724.00 mark, 13 points lower than the previous close. The Asian markets plunged after the German business morale deteriorated due to trade tensions. Yesterday, while the Sensex ended at 39,054.68 level, higher by 489 points than the last close, Nifty settled at 11,726.15 level, 150.20 points higher than the last close. We take a look at the key factors which will trigger the market today: Crude oil prices: Brent crude futures were 22 cents down at $74.35 per barrel at 0037 GMT, from their previous close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.60 per barrel, 0.4 percent down from their previous close. The crude futures hit its \u00a02019 highs this week after the United States decision on ending sanction waivers granted to the Iranian oil importers. FII and DII: The net value of FIIs was Rs 948.47 crore, whereas that of DII was in negative at Rs 657.06 crore on Wednesday. Govt to curb illicit fund-raising: In a bid to curb illicit fund-raising, the ministry of corporate affairs plans to gather "primary data" from persons who have put in their money in chit funds and deposit-taking schemes, CNBC TV18 reported. RBI\u2019s direction to lenders: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday through its notification has directed banks to disclose their exposure to the IL&FS and group entities in their upcoming Q4 earnings. The bankrupt IL&FS and its 348 group companies owe over Rs 94,000 crore of which more than 60% is owed to banks. RBI OMO: In a bid to bridge the liquidity gap, the Reserve Bank of India announced another open market operations of Rs 25,000 crore which will be undertaken in two equal tranches with the first one on May 2.