What stocks Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vijay Kedia, Sunil Singhania, others are buying, selling: Big shark portfolios

Many people are familiar with the concept of a diversified portfolio. Investors often pick stocks based on the portfolio of big sharks. From Rekha Jhunjhunwala to Mukul Agrawal, Sunil Singhania and Vijay Kedia, investors keep a close eye on the investments of these sharks. Though it is a high-reward investing strategy it is not without risks, and investors need to manage their risks appropriately to avoid significant losses. With analysts predicting a bright future for the Indian markets, let’s look at the portfolio of these big sharks.

Big Sharks portfolio

Rekha Jhunjhunwala – Portfolio size: Rs 29,046 crore

Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds at least 29 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 29,046 crore according to Trendlyne. Though the portfolio includes most of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s preferred stocks, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has bought and sold some shares during the March quarter. Sun Pharma Advanced Research and Raghav Productivity Enhancers are the new additions to the list in the last quarter.

Top holdings of Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Titan Company – Rs 12,393.7 crore

Metro Brands – Rs 3,388.7 crore

Tata Motors – Rs 2,507.8 crore

Crisil Ltd – Rs 1,420.4 crore

Canara Bank – Rs 1,158.8 crore

Mukul Agrawal – Portfolio size: Rs 2,936.68 crore

Mukul Agrawal publicly holds at least 58 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 2,936.68 crore. His top picks are Raymond and Radico Khaitan. De Nora India, ISMT, TAAL Enterprises and Capacit’e Infraprojects are the new additions to the list.

Top holdings of Mukul Agrawal

Raymond – Rs 200.1 crore

Radico Khaitan – Rs 159.2 crore

PDS – Rs 135.1 crore

Intellect Design Arena – Rs 109 crore

Ethos – Rs 97.4 crore

Sunil Singhania – Portfolio size: Rs 1,879.66 crore

Sunil Singhania publicly holds at least 27 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 1,879.66 crore. His top picks are Jindal Stainless, Route Mobile and Mastek. Uniparts India is the new addition to the list.

Top holdings of Sunil Singhania

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd – Rs 484.1 crore

Route Mobile – Rs 203.7 crore

Mastek Ltd – Rs 169.1 crore

Ion Exchange (India) – Rs 158.7 crore

Hindware Home Innovation – Rs 136.6 crore

Vijay Kedia – Portfolio size: Rs 809.57 crore

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds at least 17 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 809.57 crore. His top picks are Tejas Networks and Vaibhav Global. Patel Engineering, Precision Camshafts and Affordable Robotic & Automation are the new additions to the list.

Top holdings of Vijay Kedia

Tejas Networks – Rs 214.8 crore

Vaibhav Global – Rs 100.5 crore

Elecon Engineering Company – Rs 92.9 crore

Atul Auto – Rs 74.4 crore

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India – Rs 62.7 crore