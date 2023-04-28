What stocks Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vijay Kedia, Sunil Singhania, others are buying, selling: Big shark portfolios

Many people are familiar with the concept of a diversified portfolio. Investors often pick stocks based on the portfolio of big sharks. From Rekha Jhunjhunwala to Mukul Agrawal, Sunil Singhania and Vijay Kedia, investors keep a close eye on the investments of these sharks. Though it is a high-reward investing strategy it is not without risks, and investors need to manage their risks appropriately to avoid significant losses. With analysts predicting a bright future for the Indian markets, let’s look at the portfolio of these big sharks.
Big Sharks portfolio
Rekha Jhunjhunwala – Portfolio size: Rs 29,046 crore
Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds at least 29 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 29,046 crore according to Trendlyne. Though the portfolio includes most of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s preferred stocks, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has bought and sold some shares during the March quarter. Sun Pharma Advanced Research and Raghav Productivity Enhancers are the new additions to the list in the last quarter.
Top holdings of Rekha Jhunjhunwala
Titan Company – Rs 12,393.7 crore
Metro Brands – Rs 3,388.7 crore
Tata Motors – Rs 2,507.8 crore
Crisil Ltd – Rs 1,420.4 crore
Canara Bank – Rs 1,158.8 crore
Mukul Agrawal – Portfolio size: Rs 2,936.68 crore
Mukul Agrawal publicly holds at least 58 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 2,936.68 crore. His top picks are Raymond and Radico Khaitan. De Nora India, ISMT, TAAL Enterprises and Capacit’e Infraprojects are the new additions to the list.
Top holdings of Mukul Agrawal
Raymond – Rs 200.1 crore
Radico Khaitan – Rs 159.2 crore
PDS – Rs 135.1 crore
Intellect Design Arena – Rs 109 crore
Ethos – Rs 97.4 crore
Sunil Singhania – Portfolio size: Rs 1,879.66 crore
Sunil Singhania publicly holds at least 27 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 1,879.66 crore. His top picks are Jindal Stainless, Route Mobile and Mastek. Uniparts India is the new addition to the list.
Top holdings of Sunil Singhania
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd – Rs 484.1 crore
Route Mobile – Rs 203.7 crore
Mastek Ltd – Rs 169.1 crore
Ion Exchange (India) – Rs 158.7 crore
Hindware Home Innovation – Rs 136.6 crore
Vijay Kedia – Portfolio size: Rs 809.57 crore
Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds at least 17 stocks with a combined net worth of over Rs 809.57 crore. His top picks are Tejas Networks and Vaibhav Global. Patel Engineering, Precision Camshafts and Affordable Robotic & Automation are the new additions to the list.
Top holdings of Vijay Kedia
Tejas Networks – Rs 214.8 crore
Vaibhav Global – Rs 100.5 crore
Elecon Engineering Company – Rs 92.9 crore
Atul Auto – Rs 74.4 crore
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India – Rs 62.7 crore