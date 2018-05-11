What SEBI’s circular on CMD post split means for top 500 companies including RIL

Split up of the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO for at least 500 largest companies was among 40 suggestions, made by a panel headed by banker Uday Kotak. (Reuters)

The SEBI circular released on Thursday asked top 500 companies to split positions of Chairman and MD or CEO exerting pressure on India’s corporate honchos including Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani and many others. It was in the month of March this year that the market regulator accepted recommendations made by Kotak panel that suggested ‘role segregation’ by splitting the position of Chairperson and CEO/MD by April 2020 for top 500 entities by market capitalisation.

“The Committee on Corporate Governance under the Chairmanship of Shri Uday Kotak made several recommendations. Most of amendments necessary to implement these recommendations have been made in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 vide notification dated May 9, 2018. There a few recommendations as accepted by the Board, which are to be implemented through issue of a circular,” the SEBI circular released on Thursday said.

Split up of the positions of Chairman and MD/CEO for at least 500 largest companies was among 40 suggestions, made by a panel headed by banker Uday Kotak, that SEBI accepted without objections. The Kotak panel had made 80 recommendations on a host of issues as part of the SEBI’s efforts to improve corporate governance.

A majority of changes will come into effect from April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020. The top 500 listed entities will have to ensure that the chairperson is a non-executive director from April 1, 2020, according to the new norms.

The regulator asked top 500 companies to appoint at least one woman independent director by April 1, 2019. The current rules require that there must be one woman on board, irrespective of her being an independent or executive director.