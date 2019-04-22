What rights shareholders have in court of law

Chirag M Shah The landmark judgment on the subject of shareholder rights, is still considered by many, as the one delivered in LIC vs Escorts Ltd. 1985 SCR Supl. (3) 909. At paragraph 84, the Supreme Court has spelt out the rights and interests of a shareholder in a company, in the following terms: "On an overall view of the several statutory provisions and judicial precedents to which we have referred we find that a shareholder has an undoubted interest in a Company, an interest which is represented by his shareholding. Share is movable property, with all the attributes of such property. The rights of a shareholder are (i) to elect directors and thus to participate in the management through them; (ii) to vote on resolutions at meetings of the company; (iii) to enjoy the profits of the company in the shape of dividends; (iv) to apply to the court for relief in the case of oppression; (v) to apply to the court for relief in the case of mismanagement; (vi) to apply to the court for winding up of the company; (vii) to share in the surplus on winding up.." Amongst the rights enumerated in the paragraph above, the right to enjoy the profits of the company in the shape of dividends is one of the fundamental rights. It is pertinent to note that the Honourable Bombay High Court has injuncted 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. (63 Moons) from distributing any dividends since September 2015. Despite that, none of the shareholders, including the promoters of the company have yet challenged this order which was passed more than 3 years ago. Ironically, none of the shareholders are interested in appealing against their legally established right, which is to participate in the profits of the company, whereas, they have all appealed against an order which in their opinion may dent the economic value of their shares, which is not a legal right as established in LIC vs. Escorts Ltd. The aforesaid makes it clear that the shareholder\u2019s rights are restricted to the share itself and the dividends that may be declared in relation to the share. The rights do not extend to the economic value of the share which is always fluctuating. No shareholder can claim that since he purchased a share at INR 100, he has a right to maintain the value of the share to INR 100. These and other interesting arguments were considered by the Honourable Supreme Court over the course of the last few weeks in a Special Leave Petition filed by 63 Moons, its promoters and shareholders, challenging the amalgamation order of its 99.99% subsidiary National Spot Exchange Ltd. (NSEL) with itself. This landmark order was passed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in October 2014 under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2013. After the usual trials and tribulations, the Bombay High Court confirmed this order in December 2017. This order is what is under challenge in the Supreme Court. The interesting aspect is the fact that the power under this section has been hitherto unexercised in case of two private non-consenting companies. Hence, the Supreme Court will be essentially settling this law. The Bombay High Court detailed order lays down very emphatically that the power has been exercised in essential public interest. The confidence in regulated markets and commodity markets in particular, has been severely dented and hence needed to be restored. The Supreme Court heard both sides and the issue before them seems to be whether invoking section 237 was the only available efficacious remedy and whether it would not amount to foisting NSEL\u2019s liability on its parent 63 Moons. And if such an order were to be upheld what happens to the destruction of economic value of the shares of the minority shareholders of 63 Moons and to the concept of Limited Liability. The Supreme Court will pronounce an order in due course and will consider all aspects in its infinite wisdom. Whichever way this is decided, it will be a historical judgment in many ways. If the merger is upheld, it will settle the law as far as section 237 is concerned and it will also set an appropriate threshold for what constitutes \u201cessential in public interest\u201d and under what circumstances can the Government invoke these powers, in the rarest of rare cases, as it has been sought to be done. It will also send out a loud and clear message to errant promoters that floating subsidiaries to perpetrate a scam or fraud and hiding behind the corporate veil will not be tolerated and citing Salomon v. Salomon ad-nauseum will not be enough. If the merger were to be set aside and the putative destruction of economic value of 63 Moons shareholders were to be the determinant of whether a parent must be held responsible for the deeds of their fully owned and controlled subsidiary, then another shareholder rights will be written into LIC v. Escorts, that of protected economic value for minority shareholders. It will empower minority shareholders as their rights will now include a guarantee against the misdeeds of the dominant promoter group. What construes true economic value and who will determine it will be a different matter altogether. And whether an equity share will actually start looking like a hybrid instrument, when held by a minority shareholder, wherein he will be entitled to all the upside and the downside will be protected. Maybe the equity shares held by a minority shareholder was always meant to be a call option. Either way, history is in the making. The author is an advocate practicing in Mumbai. The views expressed are the author's own and not of the Financial Express Online.