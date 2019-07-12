What investors should do with IndiGo stock as promoters’ feud turns uglier

IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation’s stock has tumbled over 13% in the last two days after the promoter feud became public on Tuesday.

IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation’s stock has tumbled over 13% in the last two days after a spat between the airline’s two promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal spilled out in public on Tuesday. InterGlobe Aviation shares traded low continuously for two trading sessions, falling from Rs 1,565.75 on Tuesday’s close to Rs 1,354.85 on Thursday’s close. Today, IndiGo shares opened flat at Rs 1,355 on BSE and inched up later. Several analysts that Financial Express Online spoke to are divided on whether to buy or sell IndiGo shares, amid the controversy shadowing the strong fundamentals of the airline. InterGlobe Aviation is IndiGo’s operating company, jointly promoted by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

SEBI has sought clarification from the company. IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal on Tuesday asked SEBI to intervene in the matter. He alleged several corporate governance violations by co-founder Rahul Bhatia including matters about related-party transactions, the appointment of senior management personnel. “I have vigorously attempted for almost a year to persuade the company to shore up its governance standards, and all my attempts have been thwarted by the IGE Group,” Gangwal said in a letter to SEBI.

“Beyond just questionable RPTs, various fundamental governance norms and laws are not being adhered to and this is inevitably going to lead to unfortunate outcomes unless effective measures are taken today,” he added while detailing the gamut of events at the company violating corporate governance norms. Both the co-founders Gangwal and Bhatia each own less than 40% in Interglobe Aviation, giving both co-founders a major say in its strategy and plans.

ICICI Securities has maintained a BUY rating on the stock in view of its strong business fundamentals. It said the core issue remains of overriding power of IGE in the board as per Rakesh Gangwal group is leading to the decadence of governance standards of IndiGo related to issues of related party transactions (RPTs) between IndiGo and IGE.

However, Target Investing has a SELL rating on IndiGo stock as it believes the premium valuation of the company will come down due to promoter dispute. “ We believe due to promoter dispute there will be a reduction in premium valuation the company trades at. In short and medium term there will be volatility and we do not see resolution anytime soon as concerns of Gangwal would be investigated by SEBI and government. We have SELL on the company, Sameer Kalra, Founder and Research Head, Target Investing told Financial Express Online.

If there are stock-specific issues then the sectoral tailwinds generally do not support the stock oil prices are weak, Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director of Credit Suisse said in an interaction with CNBC TV18 while declining to comment on a specific stock.

“Considering the strong fundamentals of the company, it’s not risky but the investors should be cautious until the company clarifies about the corporate governance issues in the company. In the near-term and medium-term, the day to day operations of the company is not going to get impacted by this as the promoters are not involved in the day to day function. It is only when it comes to the larger strategic issues in future are not resolved, it will be a negative,” according to a Mumbai-based analyst who didn’t wish to be quoted.

For existing investors, the analysts have a cautious note as there is no such clarity so far. Those who are holding should wait before jumping on to any conclusion. New investors don’t jump in and the existing investors can either hold or reduce, another analyst told requesting anonymity.

InterGlobe Aviation is likely to register a net profit at Rs. 608.4 crores in Apr-Jun, up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter, according to Prabhudas Lilladher. Its net sales are expected to rise by 17.3 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs. 9,250.6 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to grow by 137.9 per cent by 19.3 per cent to Rs. 2,453.7 crore on a quarterly basis.