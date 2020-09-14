  • MORE MARKET STATS

WFE issues guidance note on orderly markets amid increased volatility

By: |
September 14, 2020 11:56 PM

In particular, the WFE's guidance focuses on how exchanges create fair and orderly markets; and why, when navigating times of economic uncertainty, it is better and safer to maintain continuous visibility of asset prices and "risk premia rather than suppressing markets".

As part of the generally high trading volumes in 2020, there has been a marked increase in retail participation in some countries, in both securities and derivatives.

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for bourses and clearing corporations, on Monday issued a guidance note aimed at policy questions arising from any resurgence of market volatility.

In particular, the WFE’s guidance focuses on how exchanges create fair and orderly markets; and why, when navigating times of economic uncertainty, it is better and safer to maintain continuous visibility of asset prices and “risk premia rather than suppressing markets”.

Related News

Understanding these issues is key to avoiding harmful public policy in relation to all three regulatory imperatives — investor protection, market integrity and systemic risk, WFE said in a statement.

“This year’s pandemic introduced extraordinary economic uncertainty and, in such circumstances, the strangest outcome would have been for volatility to go down,” it added.

Even in normal times, the ‘equilibrium price’ is inherently transient and markets would be failing the public if they did not reflect the ever-changing balance of opinion or the arrival of new information.

As part of the generally high trading volumes in 2020, there has been a marked increase in retail participation in some countries, in both securities and derivatives.

The increased retail participation has made it especially important to have a fair, transparent price-formation process, which in turn supports investor protection, the industry body for exchanges said.

Continuous operation, with some flexibility for pauses when price moves exceed typical ranges, also has other advantages as it reduces the risk of market prices moving in a sharply discontinuous manner, which could trigger systemic stress, it said.

According to WFE, a key part of the role of exchanges is their operational resilience.

The WFE  said it is currently working on a number of other issues related to this year’s market activity, including, the role of clearing corporations in adjusting to changed levels of volatility and the importance of supporting issuers of securities in times of uncertain economic outlook.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. WFE issues guidance note on orderly markets amid increased volatility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect
2Future Retail logs Q1 net loss of Rs 562 crore
3JP Morgan Funds’ purchases: HDFC shares worth Rs 288 crore, UltraTech Cement shares worth Rs 49.3 crore