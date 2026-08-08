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Western Overseas Study Abroad Share Price

NSE
BSE

WESTERN OVERSEAS STUDY ABROAD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Western Overseas Study Abroad along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.22 Closed
-10.57₹ -1.68
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Western Overseas Study Abroad Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.80₹16.15
₹14.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.80₹54.90
₹14.22
Open Price
₹13.80
Prev. Close
₹15.90
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Western Overseas Study Abroad Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Western Overseas Study Abroad		-16.21-25.16-25.74-38.71-72.74-35.16-22.89
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Western Overseas Study Abroad has declined 72.74% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Overseas Study Abroad has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Western Overseas Study Abroad Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Western Overseas Study Abroad Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.1717.18
101918
2019.0518.56
5019.5319.46
10020.7821.33
20011.750

Source: Dion Global

Western Overseas Study Abroad Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Western Overseas Study Abroad remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Western Overseas Study Abroad Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTWestern Overseas Stu - Submission Of Statement Of No Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
Aug 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTWestern Overseas Stu - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Forthcoming Annual General Meeting On 31St August 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTWestern Overseas Stu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTWestern Overseas Stu - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LIS
Aug 01, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTWestern Overseas Stu - Intimation Regarding Award For Excellence In Immigration & Visa Consultancy At The Times Leadership Su

Source: Dion Global

About Western Overseas Study Abroad

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903HR2013PLC050433 and registration number is 050433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pardeep Balyan
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Rani
    Vice President - Technical
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chand Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Western Overseas Study Abroad Share Price

What is the share price of Western Overseas Study Abroad?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹14.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Western Overseas Study Abroad?

The Western Overseas Study Abroad is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Western Overseas Study Abroad?

The market cap of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹8.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Western Overseas Study Abroad?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Overseas Study Abroad are ₹16.15 and ₹13.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Western Overseas Study Abroad?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Overseas Study Abroad stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹13.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Western Overseas Study Abroad performed historically in terms of returns?

The Western Overseas Study Abroad has shown returns of -10.57% over the past day, -25.16% for the past month, -25.74% over 3 months, -72.74% over 1 year, -35.16% across 3 years, and -22.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Western Overseas Study Abroad?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Overseas Study Abroad are 3.13 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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