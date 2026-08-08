Here's the live share price of Western Overseas Study Abroad along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Western Overseas Study Abroad
|-16.21
|-25.16
|-25.74
|-38.71
|-72.74
|-35.16
|-22.89
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Western Overseas Study Abroad has declined 72.74% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Overseas Study Abroad has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.17
|17.18
|10
|19
|18
|20
|19.05
|18.56
|50
|19.53
|19.46
|100
|20.78
|21.33
|200
|11.75
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Western Overseas Study Abroad remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Western Overseas Stu - Submission Of Statement Of No Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Western Overseas Stu - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Forthcoming Annual General Meeting On 31St August 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Western Overseas Stu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Western Overseas Stu - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LIS
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Western Overseas Stu - Intimation Regarding Award For Excellence In Immigration & Visa Consultancy At The Times Leadership Su
Source: Dion Global
Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903HR2013PLC050433 and registration number is 050433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹14.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Western Overseas Study Abroad is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹8.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Overseas Study Abroad are ₹16.15 and ₹13.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Overseas Study Abroad stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Western Overseas Study Abroad is ₹13.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Western Overseas Study Abroad has shown returns of -10.57% over the past day, -25.16% for the past month, -25.74% over 3 months, -72.74% over 1 year, -35.16% across 3 years, and -22.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Overseas Study Abroad are 3.13 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global