Here's the live share price of Western Ministil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Western Ministil
|0
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|26.09
|11.36
|7.71
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Western Ministil has gained 26.09% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Ministil has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.54
|0.54
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.76
|0
|50
|1.21
|0
|100
|4.93
|0
|200
|8.34
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Western Ministil saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Western Ministil - Compliances-Statement Of Deviation And Variation Reg 32(1),(3) Of SEBI(LODR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Western Ministil - Results-Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June,202
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Western Ministil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th ,August 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Western Ministil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Western Ministil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Western Ministil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932MH1972PLC015928 and registration number is 015928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Ministil is ₹0.58 as on Jun 25, 2026.
The Western Ministil is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Western Ministil is ₹0.36 Cr as on Jun 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Ministil are ₹0.58 and ₹0.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Ministil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Ministil is ₹0.58 and 52-week low of Western Ministil is ₹0.46 as on Jun 25, 2026.
The Western Ministil has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, 26.09% over 1 year, 11.36% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Ministil are -1.32 and 0.59 on Jun 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global