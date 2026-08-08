What is the share price of Western Ministil? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Ministil is ₹0.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Western Ministil? The Western Ministil is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Western Ministil? The market cap of Western Ministil is ₹0.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Western Ministil? Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Ministil are ₹0.58 and ₹0.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Western Ministil? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Ministil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Ministil is ₹0.58 and 52-week low of Western Ministil is ₹0.46 as on .

How has the Western Ministil performed historically in terms of returns? The Western Ministil has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, 26.09% over 1 year, 11.36% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Western Ministil? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Ministil are -1.32 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global