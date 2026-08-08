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Western Ministil Share Price

NSE
BSE

WESTERN MINISTIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Western Ministil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.58 Closed
3.57₹ 0.02
As on Jun 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Western Ministil Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.58₹0.58
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.46₹0.58
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.58
Prev. Close
₹0.56
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Western Ministil Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Western Ministil		03.573.573.5726.0911.367.71
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Western Ministil has gained 26.09% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Western Ministil has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Western Ministil Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Western Ministil Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.540.54
100.490.49
200.760
501.210
1004.930
2008.340

Source: Dion Global

Western Ministil Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Western Ministil saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Western Ministil Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTWestern Ministil - Compliances-Statement Of Deviation And Variation Reg 32(1),(3) Of SEBI(LODR)
Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTWestern Ministil - Results-Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June,202
Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTWestern Ministil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th ,August 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTWestern Ministil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 08, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTWestern Ministil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Western Ministil

Western Ministil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932MH1972PLC015928 and registration number is 015928. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Baliram Shewale
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Ramsevak Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Gayatridevi D Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras Chand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Western Ministil Share Price

What is the share price of Western Ministil?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Western Ministil is ₹0.58 as on Jun 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Western Ministil?

The Western Ministil is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Western Ministil?

The market cap of Western Ministil is ₹0.36 Cr as on Jun 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Western Ministil?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Western Ministil are ₹0.58 and ₹0.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Western Ministil?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Western Ministil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Western Ministil is ₹0.58 and 52-week low of Western Ministil is ₹0.46 as on Jun 25, 2026.

How has the Western Ministil performed historically in terms of returns?

The Western Ministil has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, 26.09% over 1 year, 11.36% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Western Ministil?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Western Ministil are -1.32 and 0.59 on Jun 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Western Ministil News

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