The West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 process is almost nearing its final stretch, with the election set to be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Two names in focus are three-time West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her political rival, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari contesting from the same seat. Beyond speeches, rallies, and voter strategies, another interesting comparison to note between these two key candidates is how do the financial portfolios of these key leaders stack up?

As per the affidavits filed with the Election Commission of India by both these leaders ahead of the election, the two leaders present radically different financial profiles, especially when it comes to stock market exposure and investments.

Let’s take a look –

Mamata Banerjee’s financial portfolio – Key assets owned

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, the three-time Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee’s financial disclosures indicate that her total net worth stands at approximately Rs 0.15 crore. This is primarily made up of movable assets.

Apart from this, her holdings include cash of around Rs 0.7 lakh and bank deposits of roughly Rs 12 lakh. This is mostly in a savings account.

In her affidavit, she has also disclosed jewellery worth about Rs 1.4 lakh. Apart from this, there are minor receivables such as tax-related refunds.

Apart from these there is no mention of any specific market-linked investments in her portfolio.

Mamata Banerjee – Financial Portfolio Snapshot

Category Details Amount (Approx.) Total Net Worth Entirely movable assets Rs 0.15 crore (Rs 15 lakh) Cash Holdings Physical cash Rs 0.007 crore (Rs 0.7 lakh) Bank Deposits Savings account deposits Rs 0.12 crore (Rs 12 lakh) Jewellery Declared gold/jewellery Rs 0.014 crore (Rs 1.4 lakh) Other Assets Tax refunds, minor receivables Minimal Stock Market Exposure Shares, mutual funds, bonds, etc. Nil Insurance / Savings Insurance, NSS, postal savings Nil Immovable Assets Land, residential, commercial Nil Liabilities Loans, dues Nil Annual Income (FY25) Royalty + interest income Rs 0.23 crore (Rs 23 lakh)

According to the affidavit, Mamata Banerjee has declared no investments. As per the affidavit, she doesn’t have an investment in shares, mutual funds, bonds, debentures, or any financial instruments linked to the stock market. Furthermore, there are also no insurance policies, postal savings, or National Savings Scheme (NSS) investments in her name.

Moreover, it is also interesting to note that her immovable assets are equally striking. In the affidavit filed, she has declared nil ownership of land, residential property, or commercial buildings. In addition to this, she has reported no liabilities, loans, or government dues.

For the financial year 2025, Mamata Banerjee’s income was at around Rs 0.23 crore, with sources listed as royalty and interest income.

Suvendu Adhikari financial portfolio – Key assets held

In contrast, Suvendu Adhikari’s affidavit presents a relatively more diversified financial portfolio.

According to the affidavit filed by him, Suvendu Adhikari total movable assets are valued at around Rs 25 lakh. In addition to this, his immovable assets are estimated between Rs 53 to Rs 61 lakh depending on valuation disclosures.

Furthermore, as per the affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari liquid assets include bank deposits across multiple accounts and cash holdings, along with investments in traditional savings instruments such as Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificates (NSC), and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies.

Now, when we look at his stock-related exposure, he have some presence but it is extremely limited.

As per the affidavit, his investments in shares are limited to cooperative banking institutions. He holds shares worth approximately Rs 1,000 combined in entities such as Contai Co-operative Bank and another local share-based institution.

Furthermore, the real estate front, his assets include agricultural land worth around Rs 9 lakh, non-agricultural land of about Rs 22 lakh, and residential properties valued near Rs 25 lakh.

Suvendu Adhikari – Financial Portfolio Snapshot

Category Details Amount (Approx.) Total Movable Assets Cash, bank deposits, savings instruments Rs 0.25 crore (Rs 25 lakh) Immovable Assets Land and residential property Rs 0.53 – Rs 0.61 crore (Rs 53 – Rs 61 lakh) Cash Holdings Physical cash + bank balances Included above Traditional Savings KVP, NSC, LIC policies Included above Stock Market Exposure Shares in cooperative institutions Rs 0.0001 crore (Rs 0.01 lakh / Rs 1,000) Key Share Holdings Contai Co-operative Bank, local institutions Minimal Agricultural Land Declared agricultural land assets Rs 0.09 crore (Rs 9 lakh) Non-Agri Land Other land holdings Rs 0.22 crore (Rs 22 lakh) Residential Property Houses / residential units Rs 0.25 crore (Rs 25 lakh) Liabilities Loans, dues Nil Annual Income (FY25) Salary, pension, business income Rs 0.17 crore (Rs 17 lakh)

Similar to Mamata Banerjee, this candidate also has declared no liabilities or outstanding loans.

Moreover, the annual income of Suvendu Adhikari for the financial year 2025 stands at around Rs 17 lakh. This is derived mainly from salary, pension, and business activities.

Stock market exposure

When comparing both leaders, as per the affidavit Mamata Banerjee has zero exposure to equities. On the other side, Suvendu Adhikari has minimal and largely symbolic exposure through cooperative bank shares.

Neither of these two leaders hold investments in listed companies, mutual funds, or large-scale equity instruments.

As per the affidavits filed, both of them maintain relatively simple financial portfolios, with little to no reliance on equities.

Disclaimer: This report on candidate assets is based on official election affidavits as uploaded on the Election Commission of India’s website and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or an evaluation of the mentioned private entities, mutual funds, or real estate holdings. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on the wealth profiles or portfolios described herein.

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