Wendt India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1980PLC003913 and registration number is 003913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.