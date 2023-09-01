Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.81
|0.68
|46.79
|63.10
|72.39
|308.12
|272.10
|0
|-7.81
|6.24
|23.35
|1.43
|349.85
|319.44
|-0.26
|-12.02
|-2.11
|16.14
|33.57
|329.44
|200.74
|8.03
|-2.56
|20.35
|30.42
|0.88
|76.80
|1.93
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,16,363
|1.21
|163.38
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|5,469
|0.9
|7.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wendt India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1980PLC003913 and registration number is 003913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹2,719.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wendt India Ltd. is 64.96 and PB ratio of Wendt India Ltd. is 16.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wendt India Ltd. is ₹13,595.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wendt India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹14,240.00 and 52-week low of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹7,17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.