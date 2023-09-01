Follow Us

Wendt India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WENDT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Abrasives And Grinding Wheels | Smallcap | NSE
₹13,595.50 Closed
0.1520.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wendt India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,522.60₹13,747.95
₹13,595.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,017.00₹14,240.00
₹13,595.50
Open Price
₹13,745.00
Prev. Close
₹13,574.95
Volume
640

Wendt India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113,734.27
  • R213,853.78
  • R313,959.62
  • Pivot
    13,628.43
  • S113,508.92
  • S213,403.08
  • S313,283.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57,864.1813,332.21
  • 107,733.4713,277.52
  • 207,570.7713,055.46
  • 507,723.5612,049.4
  • 1007,833.0410,925.91
  • 2006,670.929,722.77

Wendt India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.810.6846.7963.1072.39308.12272.10
0-7.816.2423.351.43349.85319.44
-0.26-12.02-2.1116.1433.57329.44200.74
8.03-2.5620.3530.420.8876.801.93

Wendt India Ltd. Share Holdings

Wendt India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Contra Fund1,16,3631.21163.38
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund5,4690.97.68

Wendt India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wendt India Ltd.

Wendt India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1980PLC003913 and registration number is 003913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinivas G Shirgurkar
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. N Ananthaseshan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Hima Srinivas
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Muthiah Venkatachalam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Wendt India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wendt India Ltd.?

The market cap of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹2,719.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wendt India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wendt India Ltd. is 64.96 and PB ratio of Wendt India Ltd. is 16.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wendt India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wendt India Ltd. is ₹13,595.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wendt India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wendt India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹14,240.00 and 52-week low of Wendt India Ltd. is ₹7,17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

