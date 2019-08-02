Welspun: Maintain ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 72

WLSI reported stable Q1FY20 revenue growth of 12% y-o-y (Q4FY19: 3%).

Welspun India (WLSI) posted good Q1FY20 numbers with Ebitda and PAT surpassing estimates at 10%/13%, respectively. Revenue growth of 12% year-on-year was a combination of currency (5%), RoSCTL benefits (3%) and volumes (3%). Ebitda margin at 21% was back in the guidance range (after a blip in Q4FY19) and net debt fell by Rs 200 crore quarter-on-quarter. Settlement of the litigation and amount payable has eliminated the overhang and key driver ahead will be ramp-up of the flooring project — on track to be commissioned by Q2FY20 end. With operational performance on track, we maintain target September 2020E EV/Ebitda of 7.0x with target price of Rs 72. Maintain ‘buy’.

WLSI reported stable Q1FY20 revenue growth of 12% y-o-y (Q4FY19: 3%). The growth was combination of currency contributing 5%, Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) benefits of 3% and volume growth of 3%, primarily driven by bed sheets. Emerging businesses —domestic home textile and technical textiles — sustained strong growth and jumped 30% y-o-y. Also, Ebitda margin improved from the average 16% in Q2/Q3FY19 to 21% driven by the RoSCTL benefit, which started accruing this quarter. There was an Rs 8.4 crore benefit in Ebitda (0.5% on margin) due to Ind AS 116 transition. WLSI has maintained FY20 Ebitda margin guidance of 19-21%. We conservatively estimate margin closer to the lower end of guidance. WLSI’s net debt repayment was also higher than expected (down from Rs 3,030 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 2,820 crore in Q1FY20) aided by reduction in debtor days. Management continues to target net debt of Rs 2,700 crore by FY20.

The firm’s flooring project remains on course to be commissioned by Q2FY20 end. During Q1FY20, capex on the project was Rs 1,600 crore with Rs 2,500-3,000 billion pending to be incurred; the overall capex till date has been Rs 8,500 crore. Trial runs have begun at Welspun Flooring and the firm is targeting revenue of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore in FY20 with full scale potential revenue of Rs 3,000 crore (2x asset turn) and steady state margin of 16-20%. Settlement of the litigation and amount payable has cleared the overhang on WLSI and key driver ahead will be ramp up of the flooring project.