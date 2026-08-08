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Welspun Investments & Commercials Share Price

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BSE

WELSPUN INVESTMENTS & COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Welspun Investments & Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,949.90 Closed
2.63₹ 49.90
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welspun Investments & Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,949.90₹1,949.90
₹1,949.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹875.00₹1,979.95
₹1,949.90
Open Price
₹1,949.90
Prev. Close
₹1,900.00
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Investments & Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welspun Investments & Commercials		2.6323.4033.1062.4691.1771.6838.40
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welspun Investments & Commercials has gained 91.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Investments & Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Welspun Investments & Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Investments & Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,835.831,847.26
101,724.611,788.74
201,745.851,752.42
501,647.931,653.63
1001,459.711,521.64
2001,303.191,357.24

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Investments & Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welspun Investments & Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Welspun Investments & Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTWelspunInvestments - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welspun Investments And Commercials Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTWelspunInvestments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
Jul 22, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTWelspunInvestments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTWelspunInvestments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 23, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTWelspunInvestments - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors ("Board") Of Welspun Investments And Commercials Limite

Source: Dion Global

About Welspun Investments & Commercials

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055195 and registration number is 055195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L T Hotwani
    Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Somani
    Director
  • Mrs. Amita Karia
    Director
  • Mr. Devendra Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Nahar
    Director
  • Mr. Hardik Dhebar
    Director

FAQs on Welspun Investments & Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Welspun Investments & Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹1,949.90 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welspun Investments & Commercials?

The Welspun Investments & Commercials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials?

The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹712.59 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Investments & Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Investments & Commercials are ₹1,949.90 and ₹1,949.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Investments & Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Investments & Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹1,979.95 and 52-week low of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹875.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Welspun Investments & Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welspun Investments & Commercials has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 23.4% for the past month, 33.1% over 3 months, 91.17% over 1 year, 71.68% across 3 years, and 38.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials are 231.06 and 1.06 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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