Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELSPUN INVESTMENTS & COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹455.00 Closed
-1.21-5.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.10₹469.95
₹455.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.10₹479.00
₹455.00
Open Price
₹438.10
Prev. Close
₹460.55
Volume
146

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1470.6
  • R2486.2
  • R3502.45
  • Pivot
    454.35
  • S1438.75
  • S2422.5
  • S3406.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5283.98450.27
  • 10285.76438.91
  • 20288.27423.91
  • 50285.29396.14
  • 100283.59366.13
  • 200288.09337.05

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4319.3136.8869.1167.4079.45173.93
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
About Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.

About Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055195 and registration number is 055195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L T Hotwani
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Mala Todarwal
    Director

FAQs on Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹166.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is 30.93 and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹455.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹479.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹241.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

