Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.43
|19.31
|36.88
|69.11
|67.40
|79.45
|173.93
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055195 and registration number is 055195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹166.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is 30.93 and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹455.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹479.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is ₹241.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.