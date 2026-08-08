Here's the live share price of Welspun Investments & Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welspun Investments & Commercials
|2.63
|23.40
|33.10
|62.46
|91.17
|71.68
|38.40
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welspun Investments & Commercials has gained 91.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Investments & Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,835.83
|1,847.26
|10
|1,724.61
|1,788.74
|20
|1,745.85
|1,752.42
|50
|1,647.93
|1,653.63
|100
|1,459.71
|1,521.64
|200
|1,303.19
|1,357.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welspun Investments & Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|WelspunInvestments - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welspun Investments And Commercials Limited
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|WelspunInvestments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|WelspunInvestments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|WelspunInvestments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 23, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|WelspunInvestments - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors ("Board") Of Welspun Investments And Commercials Limite
Source: Dion Global
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055195 and registration number is 055195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹1,949.90 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Welspun Investments & Commercials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹712.59 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Investments & Commercials are ₹1,949.90 and ₹1,949.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Investments & Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹1,979.95 and 52-week low of Welspun Investments & Commercials is ₹875.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Welspun Investments & Commercials has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 23.4% for the past month, 33.1% over 3 months, 91.17% over 1 year, 71.68% across 3 years, and 38.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials are 231.06 and 1.06 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global