  • MORE MARKET STATS

Welspun India Rating: buy; revival of US demand boosts outlook for firm

By: |
October 5, 2020 3:30 AM

FY21/22e Ebitda up 3/1% given robust order book and leadership; TP raised to Rs 75

Also, with the flooring business locking in capacity via tie-ups, we envisage the segment to achieve operational break-even next year.

We revise up Welspun India’s (WLSI’s) utilisation estimates and hence FY21/22e Ebitda 3%/1% given: (i) sustenance of uptick in US consumer spends spurred by state support; and (ii) lower inventory levels at global retailers driving restocking. Also, with the flooring business locking in capacity via tie-ups, we envisage the segment to achieve operational break-even next year.

Related News

The robust order book visibility and WLSI’s leadership in the home textile space compel us to revise up target EV/Ebitda to 7.0x (5.0x earlier)—its pre-covid five years’ average—with a revised TP of Rs 75 ( Rs 48 earlier). Maintain Buy. Sustained higher spends on bed/bath linen or shift in business from China could drive further rerating.

Catalysts in place to sustain strong traction in US: In our April update, given the widespread pandemic, we were uncertain of demand triggers for the home textile space. However, a combination of factors has spurred demand for bed/bath linen. WLSI, by virtue of being the No.1 player in the US in this category, has gained from this revival; in fact, the company has outperformed domestic peers as well. In addition, we envisage lower cotton costs to provide a margin tailwind in the coming one–two quarters.

Outlook: Normalisation multiple; maintain Buy— Though order book remains strong, sustenance of the demand will be key to further rerating. In addition, possible business shift from China could drive another leg of structural growth (similar to FY10-14); no signs of this yet in the home textile segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Welspun India Rating buy revival of US demand boosts outlook for firm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1L&T Rating: outperform; market undervaluing stock’s prospects
2Wall Street Week Ahead: A Joe Biden victory could weigh on stock market’s winners
3FPIs turn net sellers after 3 months in September; pull out Rs 3,419 crore