Wellness Noni Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELLNESS NONI LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.01 Closed
00
As on May 12, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wellness Noni Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.00₹7.01
₹7.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.08₹8.46
₹7.01
Open Price
₹7.01
Prev. Close
₹7.01
Volume
0

Wellness Noni Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.01
  • R27.02
  • R37.02
  • Pivot
    7.01
  • S17
  • S27
  • S36.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.496.92
  • 107.746.94
  • 208.296.78
  • 5010.386.76
  • 10011.657.53
  • 2008.78.79

Wellness Noni Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.94-0.280.1421.28-13.3528.62-35.69
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.451.872.1514.747.9052.1457.03
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.62-4.24-14.19-8.28-67.25-51.24-51.24
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47

Wellness Noni Ltd. Share Holdings

Wellness Noni Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers
15 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wellness Noni Ltd.

Wellness Noni Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990TN1992PLC023697 and registration number is 023697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kala Srinivasa Raghavan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yakub Ashrafali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreekhalaivani Shanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Perumal Varadharaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia Silvus Benata
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wellness Noni Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wellness Noni Ltd.?

The market cap of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on May 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wellness Noni Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wellness Noni Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Wellness Noni Ltd. is 2.44 as on May 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Wellness Noni Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹7.01 as on May 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wellness Noni Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wellness Noni Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹8.46 and 52-week low of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹4.08 as on May 12, 2023.

