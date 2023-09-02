Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.94
|-0.28
|0.14
|21.28
|-13.35
|28.62
|-35.69
|-2.43
|-1.81
|-7.14
|1.62
|-3.88
|15.80
|47.44
|-2.26
|-1.40
|-4.40
|10.47
|9.14
|52.97
|5.51
|-0.89
|-2.80
|-0.58
|4.86
|-2.89
|13.22
|18.67
|1.45
|1.87
|2.15
|14.74
|7.90
|52.14
|57.03
|-1.68
|-3.40
|20.36
|31.00
|15.56
|40.50
|64.65
|4.24
|3.86
|18.60
|16.00
|15.73
|61.40
|59.41
|4.55
|15.81
|38.19
|35.43
|8.79
|47.76
|-7.67
|0.48
|12.59
|12.21
|28.71
|13.37
|19.12
|-14.21
|1.05
|-3.23
|24.87
|18.76
|1.24
|4.11
|-19.03
|8.04
|19.48
|75.76
|91.38
|95.23
|157.15
|71.54
|0.94
|10.12
|11.16
|12.42
|-1.12
|-1.38
|-7.01
|1.99
|16.70
|38.91
|61.57
|56.35
|51.82
|-39.80
|1.42
|0.55
|-6.25
|-4.50
|-27.74
|1,541.56
|104.25
|8.45
|-3.65
|7.77
|-26.73
|56.47
|5,048.11
|656.56
|-0.69
|3.15
|11.23
|33.08
|9.06
|67.47
|-63.54
|0.62
|-4.24
|-14.19
|-8.28
|-67.25
|-51.24
|-51.24
|1.37
|4.14
|9.42
|14.90
|19.82
|15.78
|31.49
|-9.51
|14.82
|40.38
|41.72
|1.41
|39.88
|-23.78
|10.70
|16.41
|16.99
|13.67
|-17.49
|147.79
|49.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wellness Noni Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990TN1992PLC023697 and registration number is 023697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on May 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wellness Noni Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Wellness Noni Ltd. is 2.44 as on May 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹7.01 as on May 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wellness Noni Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹8.46 and 52-week low of Wellness Noni Ltd. is ₹4.08 as on May 12, 2023.