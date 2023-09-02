Follow Us

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.80 Closed
-1.3-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.79₹3.95
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.31₹10.95
₹3.80
Open Price
₹3.80
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
78,393

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.9
  • R24.01
  • R34.06
  • Pivot
    3.85
  • S13.74
  • S23.69
  • S33.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.023.85
  • 108.133.84
  • 208.673.84
  • 508.443.87
  • 1007.784.06
  • 2007.74.63

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.812.15-2.31-12.24-48.9282.69512.90
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1996PLC227773 and registration number is 227773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharam Chand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murari Lal Bhateja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gagan Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitashi Bisaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mehra
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹5.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 41.3 and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹10.95 and 52-week low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

