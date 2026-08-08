Here's the live share price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|4.17
|-3.85
|-19.35
|-26.47
|-74.11
|-11.30
|-22.77
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 74.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.24
|0.24
|10
|0.24
|0.24
|20
|0.25
|0.25
|50
|0.26
|0.26
|100
|0.27
|0.29
|200
|0.37
|0.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Welcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welcure Drugs & Pharmace
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Welcure Drug&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Welcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welcure Drugs & Pharmace
|May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Welcure Drug&Pharma. - Audited Standalone Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Welcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Welcure Drugs And Pharma
Source: Dion Global
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1996PLC227773 and registration number is 227773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹0.25 and ₹0.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1.18 and 52-week low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -74.11% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -22.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are -1.82 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global