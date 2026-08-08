What is the share price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹0.25 and ₹0.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1.18 and 52-week low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.22 as on .

How has the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -74.11% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are -1.82 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global