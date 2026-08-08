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Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.25 Closed
4.17₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.24₹0.25
₹0.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.22₹1.18
₹0.25
Open Price
₹0.25
Prev. Close
₹0.24
Volume
26,24,104

Source: Dion Global

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		4.17-3.85-19.35-26.47-74.11-11.30-22.77
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 74.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.240.24
100.240.24
200.250.25
500.260.26
1000.270.29
2000.370.38

Source: Dion Global

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTWelcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welcure Drugs & Pharmace
Jun 19, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTWelcure Drug&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 19, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTWelcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welcure Drugs & Pharmace
May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTWelcure Drug&Pharma. - Audited Standalone Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTWelcure Drug&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Welcure Drugs And Pharma

Source: Dion Global

About Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1996PLC227773 and registration number is 227773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Didawala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep dnyaneshwar Terse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogeshkumar Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Pradhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Thakor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹0.25 and ₹0.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1.18 and 52-week low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹0.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -74.11% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are -1.82 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals News

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