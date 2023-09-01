Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.03
|5.26
|8.66
|1.16
|19.74
|484.80
|213.50
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2002PLC040636 and registration number is 040636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹334.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is 16.53 and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹314.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹399.40 and 52-week low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹214.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.