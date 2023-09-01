Follow Us

WEALTH FIRST PORTFOLIO MANAGERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹314.40 Closed
-1.4-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹310.10₹319.90
₹314.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹214.25₹399.40
₹314.40
Open Price
₹314.05
Prev. Close
₹318.85
Volume
1,418

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1319.77
  • R2324.73
  • R3329.57
  • Pivot
    314.93
  • S1309.97
  • S2305.13
  • S3300.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5263.09314.19
  • 10259.5314.56
  • 20262.2315.81
  • 50261.02316.1
  • 100251.78313.76
  • 200255.42306.44

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.035.268.661.1619.74484.80213.50
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Share Holdings

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2002PLC040636 and registration number is 040636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Navnitlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hena Ashish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devanshu Rashmikant Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Binal Bhukhanwala Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Babubhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Harshad Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.?

The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹334.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is 16.53 and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹314.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹399.40 and 52-week low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is ₹214.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

