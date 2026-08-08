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Wealth First Portfolio Managers Share Price

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BSE

WEALTH FIRST PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹959.90 Closed
-0.94₹ -9.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wealth First Portfolio Managers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹915.10₹969.00
₹959.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹690.20₹1,440.00
₹959.90
Open Price
₹933.00
Prev. Close
₹969.00
Volume
42

Source: Dion Global

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wealth First Portfolio Managers		3.00-7.52-1.957.25-19.13-6.83-4.16
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wealth First Portfolio Managers has declined 19.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wealth First Portfolio Managers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5944.05934.18
10950.35941.48
20961.29949.61
50949.28949.69
100938.61955.07
200915.380

Source: Dion Global

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wealth First Portfolio Managers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wealth First Portfolio Managers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTWealth First Portfol - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTWealth First Portfol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:43 PM IST ISTWealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 01, 2026, 12:38 PM IST ISTWealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTWealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements

Source: Dion Global

About Wealth First Portfolio Managers

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2002PLC040636 and registration number is 040636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Navnitlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hena Ashish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devanshu Rashmikant Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Binal Bhukhanwala Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Babubhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Harshad Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Maheshkumar Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Arvindkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sonthalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wealth First Portfolio Managers Share Price

What is the share price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹959.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

The Wealth First Portfolio Managers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹1,022.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers are ₹969.00 and ₹915.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wealth First Portfolio Managers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹690.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wealth First Portfolio Managers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wealth First Portfolio Managers has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -1.95% over 3 months, -19.13% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -4.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers are 26.45 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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