Here's the live share price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|3.00
|-7.52
|-1.95
|7.25
|-19.13
|-6.83
|-4.16
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wealth First Portfolio Managers has declined 19.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wealth First Portfolio Managers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|944.05
|934.18
|10
|950.35
|941.48
|20
|961.29
|949.61
|50
|949.28
|949.69
|100
|938.61
|955.07
|200
|915.38
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wealth First Portfolio Managers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Wealth First Portfol - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Wealth First Portfol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:43 PM IST IST
|Wealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:38 PM IST IST
|Wealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Wealth First Portfol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Source: Dion Global
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2002PLC040636 and registration number is 040636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹959.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wealth First Portfolio Managers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹1,022.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wealth First Portfolio Managers are ₹969.00 and ₹915.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wealth First Portfolio Managers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers is ₹690.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wealth First Portfolio Managers has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -1.95% over 3 months, -19.13% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -4.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers are 26.45 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global