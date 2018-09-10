Weak rupee impact on mutual funds: Rs 6,800 crore withdrawn from debt MFs in August

Debt mutual funds have seen net outflows in 4 out of 5 months in FY19 so far. (Image: Reuters)

Debt mutual funds witnessed an outflow of over Rs 6,800 crore by investors in August as yields hardened due to concerns on weakness in the rupee and rising oil prices and their impact on inflation and current account deficit (CAD). In comparison, such funds saw inflows to the tune of Rs 9,810 crore in August last year, according to the latest update with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). “Debt Mutual funds continued to experience outflows in August 2018 as yields hardened among concerns on weakness in the domestic currency and rising oil prices and their impact on inflation and CAD,” Bajaj Capital CEO Rahul Parikh said.

As per the data, debt mutual funds saw redemptions of Rs 6,803 crore by investors last month as compared to an outflow of Rs 7,000 crore in July. Debt funds have seen net outflows in 4 out of 5 months in this fiscal so far. With this, total outflow has reached to a little over Rs 52,700 crore so far in the current financial year (April-August). Going ahead, Parikh said debt may continue to see outflows pending any RBI action in the currency and/or bond markets.

“Markets anticipate open market operations (OMOs) from RBI, which may provide some relief to yields and hence may lead to a reversal of outflows from debt mutual funds,” he added. Under OMOs, RBI buys certain government securities from the market, which thereby provides liquidity to the system. Overall, total redemptions from mutual fund schemes stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore last month. This included Rs 1.71 lakh crore from liquid funds, which invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon.

On the other hand, equity schemes attracted over Rs 7,700 crore. At present, debt fund investment by retail investors constitute just 10 per cent, while the rest is equity. Last month, Amfi Chief Executive N S Venkatesh had said that the industry body’s new campaign will focus on the benefits of investing in debt funds, following the popular ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ drive.