Weak China trade hits stocks, prompts risk-off trade

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 12:21 AM

World stock indexes fell on Monday after a shock contraction in Chinese trade reignited fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth and caused investors to sell riskier assets.

The United States and China – the world’s two largest economies – have been in talks for months to try to resolve their bitter trade war, with no signs of substantial progress. (Reuters)

World stock indexes fell on Monday after a shock contraction in Chinese trade reignited fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth and caused investors to sell riskier assets.

Copper and other commodity prices fell and the Australian and New Zealand dollars also declined following the China news, which added to worries that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were taking a toll on the world’s second-largest economy. The yen rose against the dollar.

“The biggest theme (in the market today) is risk-off,” said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Tempus, Inc.

Data from China showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December while analysts had predicted a 5-percent rise. Exports dropped 4.4 percent, confounding expectations for a 3-percent gain.

For an interactive version of the following chart, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/2SRopIf.

The United States and China – the world’s two largest economies – have been in talks for months to try to resolve their bitter trade war, with no signs of substantial progress.

Adding to the gloom were weak industrial output numbers from the euro zone, which showed the largest fall in nearly three years.

Softening demand has been felt around the world with sales of goods ranging from iPhones to automobiles slowing, prompting profit warnings from Apple among others.

Trade-sensitive shares fell, including Boeing Co Caterpillar Inc, though U.S. stock investors also were on edge as the U.S. earnings season kicked off. “We’re seeing some cautiousness heading into the beginning of earnings season as people are worried about guidance and what companies are going to say, especially in relation to trade,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,924.86, the S&P 500 lost 11.3 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.93 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,924.55.

Citigroup Inc shares were higher after the bank beat profit estimates as lower expenses offset a drop in quarterly revenue.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.48 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.44 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields turned higher on Monday, after trading mostly lower, as risk sentiment improved after President Donald Trump said he was not looking to declare a national emergency amid a partial government shutdown.

In the foreign exchange market, the Japanese yen, a safe-haven currency that benefits in times of geopolitical turmoil, rose against the U.S. dollar.

The Australian dollar, which was down 0.24 percent, and kiwi dollar, which was down 0.12 percent. China is Australia’s largest trade partner.

COMMODITIES SUFFER
The prospect of slowing global growth also roiled some commodity markets. Industrial metals copper and aluminium lost ground in London and Shanghai.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was bid down 0.9 percent at $5,888 a tonne after failing to trade in official rings, its lowest level in more than a week.

Oil prices were down about 1 percent on the global slowdown concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 61 cents to $59.87 a barrel, trading as low as $59.27 intraday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 36 cents to $51.23 a barrel, after sinking to a session low earlier of $50.43.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Weak China trade hits stocks, prompts risk-off trade
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition