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We Win Share Price

NSE
BSE

WE WIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of We Win along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.00 Closed
2.17₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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We Win Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.00₹47.84
₹47.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.20₹77.46
₹47.00
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
104

Source: Dion Global

We Win Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
We Win		5.36-1.05-24.348.27-9.51-21.481.14
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, We Win has declined 9.51% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, We Win has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

We Win Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

We Win Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.6244.49
1045.2144.88
2046.145.96
5050.748.65
10050.3249.65
20049.9550.46

Source: Dion Global

We Win Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, We Win remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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We Win Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTWe Win - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Jul 07, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTWe Win - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTWe Win - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 27, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTWe Win - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jun 23, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTWe Win - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About We Win

We Win Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2007PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sonika Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhishek Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arnav Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambreesh Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Awdhesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Katyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on We Win Share Price

What is the share price of We Win?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for We Win is ₹47.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is We Win?

The We Win is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of We Win?

The market cap of We Win is ₹47.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of We Win?

Today’s highest and lowest price of We Win are ₹47.84 and ₹46.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of We Win?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which We Win stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of We Win is ₹77.46 and 52-week low of We Win is ₹35.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the We Win performed historically in terms of returns?

The We Win has shown returns of 2.17% over the past day, -1.05% for the past month, -24.34% over 3 months, -9.51% over 1 year, -21.48% across 3 years, and 1.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of We Win?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of We Win are 10.71 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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