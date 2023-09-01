Follow Us

We Win Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WE WIN LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹69.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

We Win Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.05₹69.05
₹69.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.30₹109.45
₹69.05
Open Price
₹69.05
Prev. Close
₹69.05
Volume
2,645

We Win Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.05
  • R269.05
  • R369.05
  • Pivot
    69.05
  • S169.05
  • S269.05
  • S369.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.1171.95
  • 1045.7475.63
  • 2045.5979.24
  • 5046.4273.25
  • 10042.4363.23
  • 20039.5254.5

We Win Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

We Win Ltd. Share Holdings

We Win Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About We Win Ltd.

We Win Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2007PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sonika Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhishek Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambreesh Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Awdhesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Katyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on We Win Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of We Win Ltd.?

The market cap of We Win Ltd. is ₹70.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of We Win Ltd.?

P/E ratio of We Win Ltd. is 30.69 and PB ratio of We Win Ltd. is 2.97 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of We Win Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for We Win Ltd. is ₹69.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of We Win Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which We Win Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of We Win Ltd. is ₹109.45 and 52-week low of We Win Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

