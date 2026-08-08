Here's the live share price of We Win along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|We Win
|5.36
|-1.05
|-24.34
|8.27
|-9.51
|-21.48
|1.14
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, We Win has declined 9.51% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, We Win has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.62
|44.49
|10
|45.21
|44.88
|20
|46.1
|45.96
|50
|50.7
|48.65
|100
|50.32
|49.65
|200
|49.95
|50.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, We Win remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|We Win - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|We Win - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|We Win - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 27, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|We Win - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jun 23, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|We Win - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
We Win Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2007PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for We Win is ₹47.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The We Win is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of We Win is ₹47.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of We Win are ₹47.84 and ₹46.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which We Win stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of We Win is ₹77.46 and 52-week low of We Win is ₹35.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The We Win has shown returns of 2.17% over the past day, -1.05% for the past month, -24.34% over 3 months, -9.51% over 1 year, -21.48% across 3 years, and 1.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of We Win are 10.71 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global