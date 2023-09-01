Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
We Win Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2007PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of We Win Ltd. is ₹70.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of We Win Ltd. is 30.69 and PB ratio of We Win Ltd. is 2.97 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for We Win Ltd. is ₹69.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which We Win Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of We Win Ltd. is ₹109.45 and 52-week low of We Win Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.