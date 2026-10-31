PNB Housing Finance is confident of growing its corporate loan book as it focuses on 8–10 major cities and bets on strong repayment track records of developers, says Managing Director and CEO Ajai Kumar Shukla. In an interview with Christina Titus and Abhijit Lele, he expresses confidence in achieving the overall loan growth guidance of 18–20%. Excerpts:

How would you assess the first half of the year, and what are your priorities for H2?

Disbursements grew 60% in Q2, and overall loan book growth stood at 19% in H1, in line with our guidance. We are confident of maintaining the guidance of 18 to 20% growth at the end of the year, as H2 always tends to be better than H1.

The corporate loan book grew 107%. Earlier, you had been scaling it back — do you now want to grow this portfolio again?

The growth in the portfolio comprising companies and businesses in real estate sector appears high because the base is low, as we have restarted this business. Against the Rs 3,000-crore loan book target by year-end, we have almost done 20-25%. In the first year, this will be about 3% of our book. We expect to gradually increase it to 7–8% over three years. Assuming an overall book growth of 18–20%, the book could reach Rs 10,000–11,000 crore in three years.

We are confident given our presence in 8–10 top cities where property absorption is strong, and our partnerships with developers with strong repayment track records. While we are gradually building the asset book in corporate segment, the company will remain focused on retail housing finance.

Is the book entirely organic, or does it include any pool buyouts?

It is basically organic, and there is no pool buyout in corporate loans.

With yields declining in the affordable segment as you expand into prime and emerging markets, what is your strategy to improve yields, and when do you expect them to recover?

We have started affordable housing loans in prime and emerging locations, which offer better properties and customers but are more competitive. But if you see standalone affordable yield, it is flat. We expect to regain our earlier yield level of around 11.7–11.8% by year-end as we stabilise in these markets.

What is your outlook on margins?

I expect some improvement in the margin, primarily due to rating upgrade and high-yielding products such as affordable and micro-housing and some portion of construction finance. The rating upgrade should also lower our cost of funds.

Given geopolitical uncertainties and a monsoon deficit, are you seeing any stress in the affordable housing segment? What measures have you put in place to safeguard asset quality?

As reflected in our financial results, the bounce rate in the affordable segment has actually declined. Secondly, we have a very robust in-house collection team, which takes control and watches on regular bouncing.

The supply chain has been disrupted by the ongoing war. So, we will be watchful of customers with exposure to West Asia. We have put some guardrails on that kind of businesses and people involved in export-import. We are watchful of how much of component and what percentage of their business have dependency on the affected countries.