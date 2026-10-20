With the RBI raising the repo rate by 25 basis points, Basant Bafna, head of fixed income at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, expects another 50 bps of rate hikes in FY27. In an interview with Christina Titus, he says the benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to remain around current levels, making this a favourable time for investors to lock in longer durations. Excerpts:

How do you expect interest rates to move going forward?

We expect another 50 basis points of rate hikes in FY27, implemented in a calibrated manner, with an additional 25 bps depending on evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. However, markets are currently pricing in a significantly sharper increase of 100 bps, amid persistent global uncertainties and the RBI’s continued measures to stabilise the rupee.

Given that interest rate differentials have narrowed significantly, partly due to robust domestic fundamentals, our base case is that a modest rate hike at this stage is unlikely to attract substantial inflows. The scale of rate hikes required to draw foreign investment into debt markets would be significantly larger.

How do you see liquidity conditions evolving?

Monday’s variable rate repo (VRR) operation shows that the RBI remains nimble in managing liquidity on both sides. Recent forex measures have also affected liquidity. Although liquidity has declined, I do not expect the RBI to immediately reverse its measures to stabilise the rupee, as these were intended to curb speculative activity.

Against the backdrop of tightening liquidity, we expect the RBI to provide intermittent support through VRR operations rather than durable liquidity infusion, given its calibrated tightening stance. Government cash balances also remain high, and liquidity should improve as government spending picks up and funds flow into the economy.

At what levels do you expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to trade in the near term?

We believe the longer end of the yield curve has already priced in most of the negatives, including expected policy rate movements and spreads. The curve has begun showing signs of flattening. While the longer end remains relatively stable, the shorter end continues to witness volatility amid evolving geopolitical conditions.

Historically, the median spread between the 10-year government security yield and the repo rate has been 105–110 bps. At 7.35–7.40%, the 10-year yield already factors in a repo rate of 6.25%. Therefore, we do not expect a significant sell-off, and yields should remain around current levels in the near term.

How has your portfolio strategy evolved with the shift towards a rate-hike cycle?

We are increasing allocations to sovereign bonds in the 14-year, 30-year and 40-year maturity segments. In corporate bonds, we favour the five-year and 10-year segments.

We have also begun tactically adding duration in a calibrated manner. While the shorter end of the yield curve continues to offer value, the curve could flatten further if geopolitical tensions remain elevated for a prolonged period.

Which part of the yield curve offers the most attractive investment opportunities?

It depends on the investment horizon. For investors with a three-to-six-month horizon, ultra-short-duration or money-market funds are appropriate. Those with a six-to-12-month horizon can consider ultra-short- to short-duration funds.

For investors looking to lock in longer durations, this is a very good time. Those nearing retirement could consider long-tenor bonds alongside a systematic withdrawal plan to support their long-term financial needs.

Given the relative stability at the longer end of the yield curve, investors with an appropriate risk appetite should consider increasing duration.

How do you view India’s growth and inflation outlook?

Growth remains robust, with the upcoming festive season expected to provide further support. However, the lagged effects of El Niño and depleted groundwater levels could affect the rabi crop, posing risks to inflation.

At the same time, a significant portion of price pressures has yet to be passed on to consumers. With wholesale price inflation running well above consumer inflation, the GDP deflator is expected to remain elevated, pushing nominal GDP growth into double digits.

The rabi season and persistently high crude oil prices will need close monitoring, as both could pose upside risks to inflation. We expect inflation at 5.2–5.3% and economic growth of around 7% in FY27.

What further steps can India take to attract FPI inflows into its debt markets, beyond the tax cuts and other measures already introduced?

The key is to engage closely with passive index providers, address ease-of-doing-business concerns and ensure policy continuity. Meeting their requirements will help sustain structural passive inflows into the economy.

In the near term, narrow yield spreads will continue to weigh on foreign investment. However, as India gains wider acceptance as a structural allocation destination, passive flows should build steadily. Tactical inflows could also pick up once concerns over crude oil prices subside.

What is your assessment of India’s move towards tokenisation of corporate bonds?

It is a step in the right direction, but adoption by issuers and investors will take time, given the multiple issuances within each maturity bucket.

We are closely monitoring developments and will consider participating once we see meaningful improvements in market liquidity.