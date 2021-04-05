Bitcoin, wazirx, cryptocurrency, wazirx crash
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Crypto exchange WazirX faces outage, crashes after all-time high trading volumes – now fixed

By: |
Updated: Apr 05, 2021 7:37 AM

WazirX Founder and CEO Nischal Shetty said in a series of tweets that investor money, Bitcoin and wallets are safe and that the issue has now been resolved after crashing earlier on Sunday.

BitcoinCryptocurrency. Representational image

One of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, WazirX, faced an outage late Sunday night. The Binance-owned exchange’s founder and CEO, Nischal Shetty took to Twitter to allay fears among investors saying that their wallets and money was safe and that the exchange was looking to fix the problem as soon as possible. WazirX is one of the many cryptocurrency exchanges investors use to trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even the exchange’s own tokens WRX.

This crash came just shortly after the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX had crossed $200 million in daily trading volume. It was launched in March 2018 and had also introduced its own tokens, which had grown 145 per cent in just one day. This is the highest trading volume by any crypto exchange in the Indian market, according to the company, amid the regulatory uncertainty over the use and adoption of cryptos by businesses and individuals in the country.

Related News

As per CoinMarketCap, WazirX was the 27th top crypto exchange globally based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Its 24-hour trading volume stood at $218 million with 137 coins available for trading to customers.

The outage had WazirX trending on Twitter, with investors facing delays in transactions going through or trades not reflecting on the exchange. Shetty said that issue would be fixed as well.

The exchange is now back online, although some investors are facing intermittent outages.

Also read: Binance-owned Indian crypto exchange WazirX crosses $200m in daily trading volume, eyes $1bn in 2021

It may be noted that the Corporate Affairs Ministry had announced the amendments made in schedule III of the Companies Act with effect from April 1, 2021, according to a notification issued. Earlier, the government had said that crypto gains would be taxable as income while GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be applicable on services by crypto exchanges. In March 2021, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Ministry Anurag Singh Thakur had said that the government will be making a decision on the recommendations made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on cryptocurrencies in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Bitcoincryptocurrency
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
    3. Startup India
  3. Crypto exchange WazirX faces outage crashes after all-time high trading volumes – now fixed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GSK Pharma rating – Add: Sale of plant to improve return ratios
2V-Mart rating – Buy: Prospects are bright for the company
3ICICI Bank rating – Buy: Earnings are likely to turn less volatile