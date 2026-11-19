Watrana Rentals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Nov 19, 2026 and will close on Nov 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹232.00-245.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-3.77
|-7.47
|-6.9
|1.78
|-9.67
|-0.35
|5.32
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-2.64
|11.54
|6.59
|17.12
|-12.71
|17.43
|13.53
|Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses
|-9.42
|20.57
|20.57
|20.57
|20.57
|6.43
|3.81
|Urban Company
|2.88
|21.23
|16.84
|41.65
|19.15
|1.17
|0.7
|International Gemological Institute
|3.66
|37.94
|31.24
|33.48
|36.14
|-1.95
|-1.18
|Indegene
|-1.67
|11.33
|15.8
|28.07
|27.25
|4.68
|2.78
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|-5.8
|-7.95
|-23.92
|-21.8
|17.6
|5.55
|3.3
|WeWork India Management
|-0.97
|2.54
|-1.59
|36.43
|7.13
|2.68
|1.6
|PDS
|-2.34
|21.2
|11.94
|37.88
|3.89
|-12.99
|6.07
|LEAP India
|3.04
|-2.27
|-19.12
|-10.89
|-10.89
|-3.77
|-2.28
|SIS
|-5.7
|-5.79
|-11.52
|-9.28
|12.52
|-6.32
|-5.84
|Quess Corp
|-4.41
|1.71
|-2.73
|59.33
|46.79
|-12.59
|-18.49
|CMS Info Systems
|-4.71
|-2.94
|-16.52
|-32.82
|-42.5
|-19.37
|-2.92
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-4.04
|0.38
|35.21
|132.01
|117.76
|24.22
|13.9
|Kapston Services
|-1.79
|-0.85
|2.77
|65.48
|133.9
|89.88
|78.3
|TeamLease Services
|-2.99
|-11.97
|-21.01
|-28.98
|-42.76
|-27.09
|-24.59
|Updater Services
|0.63
|4.72
|1.19
|23.28
|11.69
|-7.54
|-5.04
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.19
|-3.2
|-6.18
|1.57
|11.44
|-6.08
|-3.69
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-6.59
|0.08
|5.76
|2.35
|16.31
|14.4
|8.41
Source: Dion Global
Watrana Rentals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2019PLC357671 and registration number is 357671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global