Watrana Rentals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2019PLC357671 and registration number is 357671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.