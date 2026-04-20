JM Financial has initiated coverage on VA Tech Wabag with a ‘Buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 1,755. This implies an upside of 30% from the current market price. From historic order pipeline to structural industry headwinds to an innovative model, the brokerage highlighted key points driving the upward revision in its price target.

VA Tech Wabag: Record high order backlog

The company’s order backlog reached a record high of approximately Rs 16,800 crore (4.4x TTM revenue) as of March 2026. This well-diversified backlog across geographies and segments (municipal and industrial) provides robust multi-year revenue visibility and is supported by a strong near-term bid pipeline of about Rs 40,000 crore.

VA Tech Wabag: Structural industry opportunity

India is facing a systemic water-stress crisis, with freshwater availability accounting for only 4% of the global total despite housing 18% of the world’s population. This imbalance is expected to lead to a 50% shortfall in water supply by 2030, creating a massive multi-year mandate for resilient water infrastructure, treatment, and desalination technologies.

VA Tech Wabag: WRIDDHI strategic roadmap

Implementation of the WRIDDHI framework has driven a meaningful turnaround by shifting the company’s focus from low-margin construction to higher-margin, technology-led, and service-oriented projects. This shift has improved EBITDA margins from an average of 7.8% (FY19-22) to an estimated 12.5%–13.2% (FY24-26) and strengthened return ratios like RoE and RoCE.

Innovative “One City One Operator” (OCOO) model

This model represents a paradigm shift in urban wastewater management by providing single-point accountability for an entire city’s sewage infrastructure. VA Tech Wabag ensures uniform service quality by taking responsibility for everything from underground networks to treatment plants. This makes the company better positioned to secure high-value, long-term contracts.

VA Tech Wabag share price performance

The share price of VA Tech Wabag has risen 4.4% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has surged 12.6% in the past one month. However, the share price has fallen 3% over the last 12 months.

VA Tech Wabag Q3FY26

The company reported a jump of 30.6% year-over-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.7 crore in Q3FY26. It recorded a revenue growth of 18.5% YoY to Rs 961 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, driven by robust industrial and municipal project execution and over Rs 16,300 crore in orders.

On the operating front, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.6%–13.6%, maintaining a net cash positive position for 12 consecutive quarters.

All in all, the company is a leading pure-play water technology multinational with a presence in over 25 countries and a portfolio of more than 125 proprietary technologies. Its asset-light business model and deep expertise in both Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) segments enable it to deliver customised, cost-effective solutions globally.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.