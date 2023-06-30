Warren Buffett’s unhealthy food investments that will make health fanatics cringe: From Coke to Burger King

World-renowned investor and billionaire Warren Buffett, beyond his successful forays into various industries, has shown a particular affinity for the food sector. Along with his investments in various food joints, Warren Buffett is a gourmand eater himself, and has eating habits that can be termed as ‘unhealthy’ or ‘detrimental’. While he is known for his frugality and appreciation of simple, classic American food, Warren Buffett often enjoys breakfast from McDonald’s.

He has also been quoted saying, “I’m one-quarter Coca-Cola,” alluding to his fondness for guzzling the carbonated soft drink. He appreciates indulging in Dairy Queen treats as well. Buffett’s eating habits reflect his down-to-earth nature and preference for familiar tastes. He frequently shares meals with Berkshire Hathaway executives at local restaurants in Omaha, where he resides. Here’s a look at food and beverages investments of Warren Buffett that could seriously offend health freaks.

Coca-Cola: Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds a significant stake in The Coca-Cola Company, a global leader in the beverage industry. Buffett has expressed his admiration for Coca-Cola, both as a business and as a brand, leading to a long-term investment in the company. Warren Buffett’s love for Coca-Cola goes beyond his investment. He is known to enjoy Cherry Coke, and he even has a Cherry Coke dispenser installed in his office.

Burger King, Tim Hortons: Buffett’s investment portfolio also includes Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of popular fast-food chains like Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. This investment demonstrates Buffett’s confidence in the fast-food industry and its potential for long-term growth.

Dairy Queen: In 1998, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway acquired Dairy Queen, a beloved American fast-food chain known for its delectable soft-serve ice cream and a range of fast-food options. Buffett recognized the brand’s potential and has continued to embrace its enduring popularity.

Kraft Heinz: Buffett, in collaboration with 3G Capital, played a key role in the merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz, forming Kraft Heinz. This multinational food and beverage conglomerate boasts a portfolio that includes iconic brands such as Heinz (ketchup, condiments), Kraft (cheese, dairy products), Oscar Mayer (hot dogs, bacon, ham), and Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

See’s Candies: Warren Buffett’s investment in See’s Candies, a confectionery company, has been one of his most successful ventures. He purchased the company in 1972 for $25 million and has since seen tremendous returns, showcasing his ability to identify profitable opportunities in the food industry.

Buffett’s food choices and investments in food joints may be viewed as contradictory to the principles of health-focused individuals as fast food, sugary beverages, and processed food products are often associated with negative health impacts, including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. But his investments have certainly helped his wealth.