Warren Buffett’s share buybacks fail to prevent berkshire from sliding

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 8:05 AM

The closing price has spent nearly a month below $312,806 -- the average price Buffett paid for repurchases in August. The Class A shares fell to $287,000 on Thursday, the lowest since February.

Warren Buffett’s share buybacks fail to prevent berkshire from sliding

Warren Buffett’s revamped stock-repurchase policy can’t seem to keep Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from falling.

Berkshire’s stock fell the most in 11 months on Thursday as some of its biggest equity holdings, Apple Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc., cut revenue forecasts. The closing price has spent nearly a month below $312,806 — the average price Buffett paid for repurchases in August. The Class A shares fell to $287,000 on Thursday, the lowest since February.

Berkshire’s board loosened the buyback policy last year, allowing Buffett and Vice Chairman Charles Munger to repurchase the shares whenever they felt prices fell below intrinsic value. They had previously been limited to buying back stock only when the price was less than a 20 percent premium to book value.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Warren Buffett’s share buybacks fail to prevent berkshire from sliding
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition