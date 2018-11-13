Warren Buffett’s big real estate bet: Eyes expansion into Milan, Dubai

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 11:21 AM

One of Warren Buffett’s real estate brokerages waited 18 years to sign its first overseas franchise deal. Now the firm is extending its reach to regions from Italy to Japan and the Middle East.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices this month teamed up with London-based Kay & Co., its second franchisee in Europe, after Rubina Real Estate in Berlin.

One of Warren Buffett’s real estate brokerages waited 18 years to sign its first overseas franchise deal. Now the firm is extending its reach to regions from Italy to Japan and the Middle East. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices this month teamed up with London-based Kay & Co., its second franchisee in Europe, after Rubina Real Estate in Berlin. The company hopes to add Milan, Vienna and Dubai to its network before the year’s out.

“We’ve got a number of markets already teed up,” Gino Blefari, who oversees a business that operates franchise networks, said in an interview in Berlin. “Eventually we’ll be in all the major metropolitan markets.” The company is also in talks with prospective partners in Paris and Madrid, and is looking at Mexico City, Hong Kong and Tokyo as well.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. first acquired a stake in HomeServices of America — comprised of real estate brokerages and mortgage companies — as part of the purchase of an energy business in 2000. The billionaire investor originally paid little attention to HomeServices, but that operation has since become one of the largest residential-brokerage owners in the U.S. Blefari is chief executive officer of HSF Affiliates, which includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and is owned by HomeServices of America. Blefari’s business operates networks of real estate brokerage franchises.

