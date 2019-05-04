Warren Buffett’s bet gone wrong? This stock in Berkshire portfolio plunged 25% in last one year

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 11:53:04 PM

Berkshire was forced to exclude the stake from its first-quarter results, which featured a 5 percent jump in operating earnings.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway shares, Berkshire Hathaway stocks, Warren Buffett, investment lessons, Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett rich famous
The last time Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported results, the contribution from its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. was a $2.7 billion charge. This time, it was a blank space.

Kraft Heinz is now more than two months late in publishing its 10-K annual regulatory filing, meaning it can’t report first-quarter results to its biggest shareholder. Berkshire was forced to exclude the stake from its first-quarter results, which featured a 5 percent jump in operating earnings.

Warren Buffett played a crucial role in the formation of Kraft Heinz, teaming up with 3G Capital to help create the merger of Kraft Foods Group Inc. and H.J. Heinz in 2015. The company in February took a $15.4 billion writedown and disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Buffett said that month he wouldn’t sell his stake or buy more.

At the company’s Q&A with shareholders, Buffett and his deputy Charlie Munger mounted a strong defense of 3G’s Jorge Paulo Lemann, with Buffett going so far as to call him a “marvelous human being.” They noted that the Brazilian billionaire has more of a taste for leverage than Berkshire does. The private equity firm has slashed the Kraft Heinz workforce, prompting some investors to question whether the company ignored consumers’ changing taste.

“I think both they and we, I know we, did underestimate not what the consumer is doing so much, but what the retailer is,” Buffett said.

Today, there appears to be more unrest at the top of Kraft Heinz. Eduardo Luz, the company’s chief marketing officer, has decided to leave at the end of May after six years at the company, a company spokesman said. The company said last month that CEO Bernardo Hees will be replaced.

Analysts have speculated that the delay in Kraft Heinz’s 10-K filing is due to the SEC investigation. S&P Global Ratings put the company on a negative credit watch due to the delay. Kraft Heinz said in a March 15 statement that it expected to file “in the coming weeks.” The company’s shares are down 24 percent this year, after dropping 45 percent in 2018.

“It’s pretty unusual,” Buffett told CNBC before Berkshire’s annual meeting. “There’s something going on.”

Accounting rules require Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than a quarter of the company, to include its share of Kraft Heinz’s earnings in its results. Berkshire said in a filing today that the carrying value of its investment was $13.7 billion, while the fair value based on Kraft Heinz’s stock price was $10.6 billion. Berkshire received $130 million in dividends in the first quarter from the stake.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Warren Buffett’s bet gone wrong? This stock in Berkshire portfolio plunged 25% in last one year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition