Warren Buffett has incorporated a number of strategies and principles upon considering an asset. (Image: AP)

Warren Buffett, the investment wizard of the century, the third-richest person on the planet and of course the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway puts a lot of effort in maintaining an ecosystem of assets and investments that money works for him. Even after a long-list of donations and charities on the grounds of philanthropy, Warren

Buffett’s net worth has not seen a phenomenal depletion. As according to the latest estimates, Warren Buffett amasses a net worth of about $84.8 billion, according to Forbes and $85.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Over the course of his investments in a bunch of companies, Warren Buffett has incorporated a number of strategies and principles upon considering an asset as more viable to invest than its peers.

We take a look at Warren Buffett’s 11 best quotes on success in stock market.

“Our favorite holding period is forever.”

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.”

“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.”

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

“Money is not everything. Make sure you earn a lot before speaking such nonsense.”

“Buy companies with strong histories of profitability and with a dominant business franchise.”

“We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.”

“I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will.”

“I have pledged… to always run Berkshire with more than ample cash… I will not trade even a night’s sleep for the chance of extra profits.”