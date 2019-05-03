Warren Buffett rues missing out on gains of Amazon stock; here’s why he says it’s not a mistake

After Berkshire Hathaway bought Amazon shares, legendary investor Warren Buffett rued missing out on picking up the stock earlier.\u00a0\u201cYeah, I\u2019ve been a fan, and I\u2019ve been an idiot for not buying\u201d Warren Buffett said in an interview to CNBC. Notably, while Buffett regrets not having bought the stock of world's richest man Jeff Bezos-run firm, he doesn't consider not buying it earlier a mistake. Buffett explained that he doesn't\u00a0worry about the things that get missed outside his 'circle of competence'. "I have missed things within my circle, and that\u2019s a terrible mistake. It\u2019s not a mistake if I miss say Netscape or something like that at all," Warren Buffett said in an interview to Yahoo! Finance. Also read:\u00a0Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Investment strategy for gold buying; check expected levels by Diwali Notably, while Jeff Bezos retains the position of being Earth's richest man with a estimated net worth of $153.20 billion, Warren Buffett ranks third on the world's richest. Microsoft founder Bill Gates retains the second spot with his net worth recently topping the $100 billion mark, according to Forbes. Buffett noted that he had always\u00a0\u00a0admired Jeff Bezos. "I met him 20 years ago or so. I thought there was something special, but I didn\u2019t know they could go from books to where it has reached today. He had a vision and executed it in an incredible way. There are a lot of gains I have missed," Warren Buffett told\u00a0Yahoo! Finance. Notably, Amazon with a market capitalisation of a whopping $935.80 billion is the world's third most valued firm. Microsoft commands a whopping $967.12 billion, making it the world's most valued firm. Tech giant Apple, with an eye-popping $962.34 billion is the second most valued.\u00a0Berkshire Hathaway owns about 250 million shares of Apple, making Berkshire Apple's second-largest investor. Interestingly, while Warren Buffett has been a mega investor in the firm, he doesn't use an iPhone. \u201cA fellow sent me a \u201910\u2032 (iPhone X) the other day, but I\u2019m not using it yet,\u201d Warren Buffett said in a recent interview to CNBC.