Warren Buffett, a $47 billion investor in Apple, does not use iPhone but rival brand mobile

March 29, 2019

While Warren Buffett has been a mega investor in IT giant Apple, the legendary billionaire does not use an iPhone. We take a closer look.

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t use an iPhone as he lacks the courage.

While Warren Buffett has been a mega investor in IT giant Apple, the legendary billionaire does not use an iPhone. “A fellow sent me a ’10′ (iPhone X) the other day, but I’m not using it yet,” Warren Buffett said in an interview to CNBC. Interestingly, he uses a flip phone: the Samsung SCH-U320, which is currently selling for between $20 and $30 on Ebay. “Here’s my phone, incidentally. Alexander Graham Bell lent it to me and I forgot to return it,” Buffett joked showing his phone.  

His firm Berkshire Hathaway holds a 5.5% stake in Apple totalling to over $47 billion, but the Warren Buffett is far from being an Apple fanboy, and said recently that Tim Cook has so far been unsuccessful in selling an iPhone to him. “Tim Cook sent me a Christmas card again … saying he’s going to sell me an iPhone this year. He keeps sending me these reminders every Christmas,” Warren Buffett had said. However, Buffett does use an iPad to check stock prices and do research.

Buffett went on to add that he lacks the courage to use the Iphone. “He wrote me this very nice letter and explained what to do with it — how it wouldn’t bite me or anything like that. I’m kind of screwing up my courage here and one of these days, I’ll move,” he said.

Speaking about the US economy, Bufett said that it has slowed down. “It does look like the pace of increase in the economy has slowed down,” the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway told CNBC, adding “I’d call it somewhere close to noticeably, but I wouldn’t go beyond that.”

His comments come amid fears of a recession, after inversion of the yiled curve, with  worries deepening further as 10-year yields fell to a fresh 15-month low at 2.34%. However, Warren Buffett said that it doesn’t change anything. “If there was a flashing red light, if there was a blaring red light, we would keep investing the same way we do,” he told the channel.

