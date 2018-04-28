Want to understand financial world? These 3 must-watch documentaries will help

While financial movies are good to understand the essence of the financial world, it’s the documentaries that try to document the realities.

Do you often hear words like stocks, shares, Wall Street, hedge fund manager et al and wonder if you can understand them? Well, there are many documentaries — some even Oscar-winning — out there that you begin with to understand how the financial world really works. While financial movies are good to understand the essence of the financial world, it’s the documentaries that try to document the realities. From six-episode series to six-hour-long documentary pictures, here are three must-watch documentaries:

Inside Job

If you heard about the financial crisis of 2008 a number of times and wondered what really happened that left millions of people without jobs and the entire world in shock, then this documentary is an answer. This Oscar-winning documentary picture, in five parts, explains the banking practices and how the economy began to fail.

Dirty Money

This 6-episode series tracks 6 different cases of corporate scandal and corruption. From Volkswagen’s diesel controversy, predatory loans by racing champion Scott Tucker to Donald Trump’s days of a businessman, this docu-series has covered every contemporary development of the financial world.

The Commanding Heights

Did you ever wonder how we became a globalised world? This documentary answer all your questions. If you want to have a better understanding of globalisation, world trade and economic development, and the forces, values, events, and ideas that have shaped the present global economic system, then this six-hour-long documentary is the best to watch.