What is the share price of Wanbury? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wanbury is ₹254.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Wanbury? The Wanbury is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wanbury? The market cap of Wanbury is ₹890.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wanbury? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wanbury are ₹275.50 and ₹253.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wanbury? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wanbury stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wanbury is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Wanbury is ₹162.00 as on .

How has the Wanbury performed historically in terms of returns? The Wanbury has shown returns of -6.77% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 72.38% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wanbury? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wanbury are 20.72 and 21.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global