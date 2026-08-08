Here's the live share price of Wanbury along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wanbury
|-13.33
|-8.54
|1.13
|-0.86
|-0.37
|72.26
|24.78
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wanbury has declined 0.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Wanbury has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|299.59
|288.14
|10
|315.89
|298.52
|20
|314.21
|303.04
|50
|290.16
|292.68
|100
|270.31
|278.2
|200
|254.01
|265.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wanbury remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Wanbury - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:42 PM IST IST
|Wanbury - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Wanbury - Intimation Of Completion Of Inspection By The United States Food And Drug Administration (USFDA) At The Company''s
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Wanbury - Intimation Of Completion Of Inspection By The United States Food And Drug Administration (USFDA) At The Company''s
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Wanbury - Clarification On Price Movement
Source: Dion Global
Wanbury Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1988PLC048455 and registration number is 048455. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 650.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wanbury is ₹254.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wanbury is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wanbury is ₹890.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wanbury are ₹275.50 and ₹253.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wanbury stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wanbury is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Wanbury is ₹162.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wanbury has shown returns of -6.77% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 72.38% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wanbury are 20.72 and 21.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global