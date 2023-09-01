Follow Us

Wanbury Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WANBURY LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹51.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wanbury Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.05₹51.00
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.30₹74.30
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.00
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
9,741

Wanbury Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.32
  • R251.63
  • R352.27
  • Pivot
    50.68
  • S150.37
  • S249.73
  • S349.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.0251.69
  • 1067.252.19
  • 2066.5752.34
  • 5065.6251.96
  • 10064.9950.68
  • 20073.7951.64

Wanbury Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.73-1.925.0534.03-15.0044.4895.03
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Wanbury Ltd. Share Holdings

Wanbury Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wanbury Ltd.

Wanbury Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1988PLC048455 and registration number is 048455. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Chandran
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. N K Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallavi P Shedge
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Binod Chandra Maharana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Manisha Juvekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wanbury Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wanbury Ltd.?

The market cap of Wanbury Ltd. is ₹166.80 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wanbury Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wanbury Ltd. is 108.74 and PB ratio of Wanbury Ltd. is -22.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Wanbury Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wanbury Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wanbury Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wanbury Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wanbury Ltd. is ₹74.30 and 52-week low of Wanbury Ltd. is ₹33.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

