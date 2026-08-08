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Wanbury Share Price

NSE
BSE

WANBURY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Wanbury along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹254.85 Closed
-6.97₹ -19.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wanbury Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹253.90₹275.50
₹254.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.00₹360.00
₹254.85
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹273.95
Volume
22,420

Source: Dion Global

Wanbury Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wanbury		-13.33-8.541.13-0.86-0.3772.2624.78
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wanbury has declined 0.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Wanbury has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Wanbury Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wanbury Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5299.59288.14
10315.89298.52
20314.21303.04
50290.16292.68
100270.31278.2
200254.01265.15

Source: Dion Global

Wanbury Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wanbury remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wanbury Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTWanbury - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 30, 2026, 03:42 PM IST ISTWanbury - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTWanbury - Intimation Of Completion Of Inspection By The United States Food And Drug Administration (USFDA) At The Company''s
Jul 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTWanbury - Intimation Of Completion Of Inspection By The United States Food And Drug Administration (USFDA) At The Company''s
Jul 17, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTWanbury - Clarification On Price Movement

Source: Dion Global

About Wanbury

Wanbury Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1988PLC048455 and registration number is 048455. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 650.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Chandran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohan Kumar Rayana
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anupama Vaidya
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Mridul Sumanlal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P V Sankar Dass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar K Gursahani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wanbury Share Price

What is the share price of Wanbury?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wanbury is ₹254.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wanbury?

The Wanbury is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wanbury?

The market cap of Wanbury is ₹890.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wanbury?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wanbury are ₹275.50 and ₹253.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wanbury?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wanbury stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wanbury is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Wanbury is ₹162.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wanbury performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wanbury has shown returns of -6.77% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 72.38% across 3 years, and 24.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wanbury?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wanbury are 20.72 and 21.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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