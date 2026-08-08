Here's the live share price of Walpar Nutritions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Walpar Nutritions
|0
|38.02
|-8.53
|-23.41
|-32.00
|-4.07
|11.80
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Walpar Nutritions has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Walpar Nutritions has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.47
|34.32
|10
|33.33
|33.03
|20
|29.15
|31.9
|50
|34.85
|34.02
|100
|38.79
|37.65
|200
|43.28
|41.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Walpar Nutritions saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Walpar Nutritions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2020PLC118662 and registration number is 118662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walpar Nutritions is ₹34.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walpar Nutritions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Walpar Nutritions is ₹32.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Walpar Nutritions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walpar Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walpar Nutritions is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Walpar Nutritions is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walpar Nutritions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 38.02% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions are 10.20 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global