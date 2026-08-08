What is the share price of Walpar Nutritions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walpar Nutritions is ₹34.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Walpar Nutritions? The Walpar Nutritions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Walpar Nutritions? The market cap of Walpar Nutritions is ₹32.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Walpar Nutritions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Walpar Nutritions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walpar Nutritions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walpar Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walpar Nutritions is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Walpar Nutritions is ₹21.25 as on .

How has the Walpar Nutritions performed historically in terms of returns? The Walpar Nutritions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 38.02% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions are 10.20 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global