WALPAR NUTRITIONS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹94.00 Closed
1.081
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Walpar Nutritions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹94.00
₹94.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.90₹101.65
₹94.00
Open Price
₹93.00
Prev. Close
₹93.00
Volume
8,000

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.33
  • R294.67
  • R395.33
  • Pivot
    93.67
  • S193.33
  • S292.67
  • S392.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.8592.32
  • 1059.3391.23
  • 2064.387.84
  • 5060.3381.01
  • 10047.9973.42
  • 20039.8462.87

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.438.4225.2574.8847.1064.9164.91
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. Share Holdings

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Walpar Nutritions Ltd.

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2020PLC118662 and registration number is 118662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Pravinchandra Ladhawala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tanmaykumar Ashwinbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divyanshu Subhashchandra Raval
    Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Yogeshkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Krunal Jashubhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Jigneshkumar Dineshkumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Fenil Prakashkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishekkumar Dineshkumar Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Kalpesh Ladhawala
    Director
  • Mr. Nehalkumar Jasvantlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Megha Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayshukh Ramjibhai Detroja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Himatlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Natverlal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Walpar Nutritions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Walpar Nutritions Ltd.?

The market cap of Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is ₹44.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Walpar Nutritions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is 3.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Walpar Nutritions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walpar Nutritions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walpar Nutritions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is ₹101.65 and 52-week low of Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is ₹49.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

