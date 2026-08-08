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Walpar Nutritions Share Price

NSE
BSE

WALPAR NUTRITIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Walpar Nutritions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Walpar Nutritions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹34.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.25₹51.50
₹34.85
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹34.85

Source: Dion Global

Walpar Nutritions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Walpar Nutritions		038.02-8.53-23.41-32.00-4.0711.80
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Walpar Nutritions has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Walpar Nutritions has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Walpar Nutritions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Walpar Nutritions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.4734.32
1033.3333.03
2029.1531.9
5034.8534.02
10038.7937.65
20043.2841.74

Source: Dion Global

Walpar Nutritions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Walpar Nutritions saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Walpar Nutritions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Walpar Nutritions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Walpar Nutritions

Walpar Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2020PLC118662 and registration number is 118662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Ladhawala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tanmaykumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Ladhawala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishekkumar Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Fenil Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigneshkumar Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayshukh Detroja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nehalkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Walpar Nutritions Share Price

What is the share price of Walpar Nutritions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walpar Nutritions is ₹34.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Walpar Nutritions?

The Walpar Nutritions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Walpar Nutritions?

The market cap of Walpar Nutritions is ₹32.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Walpar Nutritions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Walpar Nutritions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walpar Nutritions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walpar Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walpar Nutritions is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Walpar Nutritions is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Walpar Nutritions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Walpar Nutritions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 38.02% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions are 10.20 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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