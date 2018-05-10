Walmart’s biggest acquisition: Flipkart! A look 12 major deals of US retail giant in last 2 decades

Walmart’s previous biggest acquisition, Asda – which it bought in 1999, was sold last month to Sainsbury’s. (Image: Reuters)

Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced it was paying $16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Indian online marketplace Flipkart, the U.S. retailer’s biggest deal as it battles rival Amazon.com Inc in a burgeoning e-commerce market. The deal is also Walmart’s biggest bet in foreign markets, where it has historically struggled. The retailer’s previous biggest acquisition, Asda – which it bought in 1999, was sold last month to Sainsbury’s.

Deals and investments made by Walmart in the past two decades: