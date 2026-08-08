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Wallfort Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Wallfort Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.10 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wallfort Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.10₹79.90
₹77.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.55₹137.90
₹77.10
Open Price
₹79.90
Prev. Close
₹77.20
Volume
1,319

Source: Dion Global

Wallfort Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wallfort Financial Services		0.18-1.53-3.75-9.02-38.229.764.44
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wallfort Financial Services has declined 38.22% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wallfort Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Wallfort Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wallfort Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.0578.65
1079.4778.72
2079.5678.97
5077.4178.32
10075.878.84
20082.6685.07

Source: Dion Global

Wallfort Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wallfort Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wallfort Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTWallfort Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Jul 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTWallfort Fin. Serv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 15, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTWallfort Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTWallfort Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year En
May 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTWallfort Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Wallfort Financial Services

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC082992 and registration number is 082992. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Bharadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Lahoti
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Bharadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramkishor Darak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kumar Totla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ekta Aagam Sanghavi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wallfort Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Wallfort Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wallfort Financial Services is ₹77.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wallfort Financial Services?

The Wallfort Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wallfort Financial Services?

The market cap of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹74.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wallfort Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wallfort Financial Services are ₹79.90 and ₹77.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wallfort Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wallfort Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹55.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wallfort Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wallfort Financial Services has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, -38.22% over 1 year, 9.76% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wallfort Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wallfort Financial Services are -24.91 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Wallfort Financial Services News

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