Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.35 Closed
3.842.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹74.75
₹74.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.60₹85.00
₹74.35
Open Price
₹73.90
Prev. Close
₹71.60
Volume
3,100

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.07
  • R275.78
  • R376.82
  • Pivot
    74.03
  • S173.32
  • S272.28
  • S371.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.5971.77
  • 1043.4970.93
  • 2042.9268.28
  • 5041.4962.54
  • 10040.9757.75
  • 20047.9253.67

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1324.7354.5452.9885.87255.7448.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC082992 and registration number is 082992. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Bharadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Lahoti
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Bharadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bharadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramkishor Darak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnagopal Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kumar Totla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mantri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is ₹72.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is 3.23 and PB ratio of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is ₹74.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is ₹37.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data