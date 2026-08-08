Here's the live share price of Wallfort Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wallfort Financial Services
|0.18
|-1.53
|-3.75
|-9.02
|-38.22
|9.76
|4.44
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wallfort Financial Services has declined 38.22% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wallfort Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.05
|78.65
|10
|79.47
|78.72
|20
|79.56
|78.97
|50
|77.41
|78.32
|100
|75.8
|78.84
|200
|82.66
|85.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wallfort Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Wallfort Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Wallfort Fin. Serv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Wallfort Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Wallfort Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year En
|May 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Wallfort Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC082992 and registration number is 082992. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wallfort Financial Services is ₹77.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wallfort Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹74.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wallfort Financial Services are ₹79.90 and ₹77.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wallfort Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Wallfort Financial Services is ₹55.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wallfort Financial Services has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, -38.22% over 1 year, 9.76% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wallfort Financial Services are -24.91 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global