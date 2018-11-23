Wall Street slips at open as oil prices hit year low

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,336.40. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,633.36. (Reuters)

U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,336.40. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,633.36.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.74 points, or 0.76 percent, to 6,919.52 at the opening bell.

(More details are awaited)