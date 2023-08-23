scorecardresearch
Wall Street set to open higher with focus on Nvidia’s high-stakes results

“What we’re seeing is a realization that let’s not let the market run away here on the optimism of Nvidia, when we have a Jackson Hole speech on Friday (and) a Fed meeting in a month from now,” Bakhos said.

Traders' bet of a rate hike pause by the Fed next month stands at 86.5%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Wall Street was set to open higher on Wednesday, with the spotlight firmly on Nvidia as investors wait to see if its results could reignite an artificial intelligence-powered rally in megacap growth stocks.Rising bets that Nvidia’s revenue target will once again surpass Wall Street estimates pushed the chipmaker’s stock to a record high on Tuesday, but analysts also fear that a failure to match investor expectations could trigger a wider selloff.Its shares were up 0.8% in premarket trading.

A blowout forecast from the company last quarter has been one of the biggest catalysts for the S&P 500’s 14% gain so far this year.”When the market takes a focus on one stock, any disappointment could have a reverberation in the market,” said Andre Bakhos, managing member at Ingenium Analytics LLC.

"What we're seeing is a realization that let's not let the market run away here on the optimism of Nvidia, when we have a Jackson Hole speech on Friday (and) a Fed meeting in a month from now," Bakhos said.

Tesla fell 2.1% after a report that the company lowered the production target of its German plant.Supporting equities on Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped from near 16-year highs hit in the previous session.Data showedthe interest rate on the U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last week shot to the highest since December 2000.S&P Global’s flash U.S. Composite PMI index for August, due at 9:45 am ET, could provide additional clues on the path for interest rates ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday.

A slew of downbeat earnings reports also kept a lid on market sentiment. Sport retailers Nike and Under Armour fell 3.6% and 1.5% , respectively, after a downbeat profit forecast from Foot Locker, whose shares slumped 30.8%.Shares of U.S. analog chipmakers NXP Semiconductors , Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor slipped between 2% and 3% after Analog Devices reported lower quarterly revenue.

At 8:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.5 points, or 0.17%.Shares of drugmakers Gilead Sciences and Merck & Co advanced about 3% each after Swiss rival Roche inadvertently published positive lung cancer drug trial data.Peloton Interactive shares plunged 27.8% after the fitness equipment maker pushed back its cash-flow positive target to 2024.

