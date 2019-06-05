Wall street pooh-poohs Facebook, Google `nuclear options’

The U.S. government probably won\u2019t go for \u201cnuclear options\u201d like forcing Alphabet Inc.\u2019s Google, Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to break up, analysts said. That may set up battered tech stocks for a rebound after antitrust fears erased more from $130 billion in market values Monday. Any recovery was off to a tepid start on Tuesday, as Facebook shed as much as 2%, Google rose 0.8% and Amazon gained 0.9% in early trading. Other Internet names joined a broader market rally, with Apple Inc. rising as much as 1.9%. Netflix Inc., Snap Inc. and Twitter Inc. gained too. Raymond James called Monday\u2019s pullback a buying opportunity. \u201cWe believe valuations are attractive\u201d following the sell-off, particularly for Google and Facebook, analyst Aaron Kessler wrote in a note. Although investigations may continue, investors will probably focus on \u201csolid\u201d core fundamentals at the companies, as long as there are no material fines or actions, he said. \u201cThe biggest impact may be that future acquisitions of size will be much harder to do,\u201d Kessler added - though most investors were likely already assuming big deals were going to be tough. Government sanctions on large tech companies \u201caren\u2019t remotely imminent,\u201d AGF Investments\u2019s Greg Valliere wrote. That\u2019s because \u201cthe industry has pumped enormous amounts of money into Washington lobbying, and \u2014 of course \u2014 is increasingly lavish with political contributions,\u201d he said. Valliere added that \u201cthere\u2019s no serious legislation that has a chance of passage anytime soon,\u201d while probes at the Justice Department and the FTC \u201care just gearing up, and could take years to complete.\u201d Valliere expects some \u201cwrist-slapping early in the next decade, perhaps the enactment of new privacy standards and surely some stiff fines for anti-competitive behavior \u2014 nothing that would dramatically affect the firms\u2019 earnings.\u201d AGF\u2019s mantra, \u201cas Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren blast away at the industry, is to remember that the pro-business Senate is the ultimate firewall, unwilling to punish the most successful industry in our lifetimes,\u201d he said. Rosenblatt Securities\u2019s Mark Zgutowicz in a note called the likelihood of a Facebook breakup \u201cnil,\u201d although he added that headline risk has gone up. Zgutowicz noted that in March, when a new FTC task force was \u201cput in place to consider unwinding consummated M&A of tech giants,\u201d he\u2019d said a forced Instagram spin-off wouldn\u2019t deliver \u201csought-after anti-competitive restitution,\u201d and therefore he saw a break-up as \u201c low probability.\u201d \u201cNuclear options\u201d such as mandated breakups of Google, Facebook or Amazon, or exposing search or feed algorithms, are \u201cfairly low,\u201d Baird\u2019s Colin Sebastian wrote in a June 3 note. He saw a moderate chance for antitrust actions that fall short of breakups, and expected there may be privacy and security regulation. Baird called out one possible \u201crefuge\u201d for Facebook and Google: regulators have in the past emphasized \u201cconsumer harm,\u201d while both companies offer free services. He added that growth at Facebook, Instagram and Amazon have boosted competition for Google, while regulating search might hurt businesses. At the same time, Sebastian warned that investigations may present \u201cdistractions,\u201d and cited the risk of government overreach. Government policy concerns have already affected \u201cprivate sources of capital, and in some cases, company expansion plans and even hiring,\u201d the firm notes, while expecting that punishing \u201cbig tech\u201d will gain traction ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries. Alibaba Group and Amazon may outperform other FANGs under the \u201cspecter of government intervention.\u201d More negatively, Compass Point\u2019s Isaac Boltansky said that there\u2019s \u201cbroad agreement in Washington that big tech warrants additional scrutiny.\u201d In a note, Boltansky cautioned that \u201cbig tech faces a persistent political overhang that will almost certainly impair growth trajectories.\u201d At the same time, he said \u201cthe \u2018break up\u2019 conversation is more political than practical at this point,\u201d adding that \u201cthere are divergent thoughts on the scope of the investigation and the severity of the problems in question.\u201d The antitrust issue comes at a time when investors have already been concerned about other headwinds facing the sector. Apple shares are down about 17% from a peak in early May; last month\u2019s losses were driven by uncertainty surrounding trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the antitrust news \u201ca near-term gut punch for tech investors already dealing with market jitters and the U.S.\/China UFC battle,\u201d though he added that \u201cbark is worse than the bite\u201d with respect to the potential impact of regulation. For Alphabet, the antitrust issues come at a time when it is \u201ctactically challenged by slowing growth,\u201d in the view of Evercore ISI analyst Kevin Rippey, referring to the company\u2019s most recent quarterly report in a note published Monday. Also on Monday, Citigroup analyst Mark May said Google and Facebook face little risk to their businesses from potential U.S. government investigations into anti-competition behavior. For Google, the worst case scenario of a new U.S. investigation would probably be similar to what occurred in Europe, where Google paid a large fine but wasn\u2019t forced to significantly alter its business model. The case for anti-competitive behavior by Facebook is \u201ceven less clear than it is for Alphabet,\u201d wrote May, adding that it isn\u2019t a \u201cmeaningful risk factor.\u201d Beacon Policy Advisors agreed that Facebook probably faces less antitrust risk than Google, even though it\u2019s borne the brunt of Washington\u2019s \u201ctech-lash\u201d since the 2016 election. Beacon in a note saw the DOJ and FTC as likely to take more \u201cpreliminary steps\u201d in the months ahead to better understand how Google, Facebook and Amazon operate.