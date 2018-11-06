Wall Street opens flat as US elections get underway

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump's presidency and test his tax and trade policies.
U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency and test his tax and trade policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.87 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,452.83.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,738.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,326.07 at the opening bell.
(More details are awaited.)
