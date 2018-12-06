Wall Street extends slide, Dow Jones plunges over 700 points

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped back into losses for the year on Thursday, as U.S. stocks extended slide on fresh worries over China-U.S. tensions, lower oil prices and tumbling U.S. bond yields.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped back into losses for the year on Thursday, as U.S. stocks extended slide on fresh worries over China-U.S. tensions, lower oil prices and tumbling U.S. bond yields. At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 708.51 points, or 2.83 percent, at 24,318.56, the S&P 500 was down 69.48 points, or 2.57 percent, at 2,630.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 147.18 points, or 2.06 percent, at 7,011.25.
(More details are awaited.)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.