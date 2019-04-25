Wall Street edges lower in mixed earnings day

New York | Published: April 25, 2019 1:18:51 AM

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly after earlier hitting an all-time record high of 8,139.55 with help from eBay Inc's upbeat earnings and a chipmaker rally.

Wall Street, S&P 500, Stock market, US stock market, US china, market newsMicrosoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc , set to report after the closing bell on Wednesday, were down slightly. (Reuters)

The S&P 500 was down slightly on Wednesday, taking a pause after the previous session’s record close as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings reports and declining energy stocks limited gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly after earlier hitting an all-time record high of 8,139.55 with help from eBay Inc’s upbeat earnings and a chipmaker rally. The S&P 500, trading roughly 0.3% below its intraday record high of 2,940.91 hit in late September, has rallied 17% year-to-date. It has been supported by a dovish Federal Reserve, hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and largely upbeat earnings.

“The overall picture confirms the economy is on a steady footing. It’s skewing to the positive side,” said Laura Kane, head of Americas thematic investing at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The market is taking a pause. We’ve a lot of earnings coming this week and next. There’s nothing today that would change the overall economic outlook.” Profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to decline 1.1% for the first quarter, still a large improvement from the 2.3% drop estimated at the start of April. And nearly 78% of the 129 companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc , set to report after the closing bell on Wednesday, were down slightly. At 2:42 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.65 points, or 0.11%, to 26,625.74, the S&P 500 lost 2.5 points, or 0.09%, to 2,931.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.43 points, or 0.04%, to 8,117.40. Only 5 of the S&P 500’s 11 major industry sectors were in positive territory and Real Estate led the gainers with a 0.5% rise. Energy was the biggest decliner with a 1.5% drop as oil prices slipped.

The technology sector rose 0.2 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 1.3% after hitting an all-time high earlier in the session. Texas Instruments rose 2% after its quarterly report. Boeing Co was up 0.22% even as the planemaker scrapped its 2019 outlook and reported quarterly revenue below estimates due to grounding of its 737 MAX jets. Its shares have lost 11% since the deadly Ethiopian crash in early March.

Caterpillar Inc fell 2.7% as rising costs hit margins in its construction equipment business and the company reported tepid sales in the Asia Pacific region. AT&T Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, declining 4.7% after the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates. EBay jumped 5.5% after the company raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp jumped 11.9%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500, after Occidental Petroleum Corp sought to scuttle Chevron Corp’s takeover of the company with a $57 billion bid. Occidental’s shares fell 1.4%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 34 new lows.

