Here's the live share price of Walchand Peoplefirst along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|0.3
|21.55
|6.74
|28.49
|-3.42
|1.68
|10.74
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Walchand Peoplefirst has declined 3.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Walchand Peoplefirst has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.58
|145.72
|10
|131.29
|139.82
|20
|127.67
|134.85
|50
|131.96
|131.18
|100
|122.2
|128.33
|200
|125.64
|129.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Walchand Peoplefirst remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Walchand Peoplefirst - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Walchand Peoplefirst - Clarification Sought from Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Walchand Peoplefirst - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Walchand Peoplefirst - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Walchand Peoplefirst - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1920PLC000791 and registration number is 000791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹149.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walchand Peoplefirst is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹43.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Walchand Peoplefirst are ₹149.85 and ₹143.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchand Peoplefirst stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹79.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walchand Peoplefirst has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 22.65% for the past month, 10.88% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, 1.68% across 3 years, and 10.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst are 9.66 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global