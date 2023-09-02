Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.65
|27.67
|62.76
|65.65
|44.92
|217.80
|78.50
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1920PLC000791 and registration number is 000791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹55.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is 14.97 and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹191.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹224.60 and 52-week low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹106.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.