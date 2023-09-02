Follow Us

WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹191.00 Closed
0.791.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.10₹198.00
₹191.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.10₹224.60
₹191.00
Open Price
₹189.05
Prev. Close
₹189.50
Volume
2,259

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1198.97
  • R2206.93
  • R3215.87
  • Pivot
    190.03
  • S1182.07
  • S2173.13
  • S3165.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.02193.3
  • 10120.86188.05
  • 20120.45175.11
  • 50123.67153.83
  • 100126140.08
  • 200137.42131.45

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.6527.6762.7665.6544.92217.8078.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. Share Holdings

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1920PLC000791 and registration number is 000791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Pallavi Jha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. H N Shrinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Ardeshir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira
    Independent Director

FAQs on Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.?

The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹55.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is 14.97 and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹191.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹224.60 and 52-week low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is ₹106.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

