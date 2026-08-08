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Walchand Peoplefirst Share Price

NSE
BSE

WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Walchand Peoplefirst along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.75 Closed
4.17₹ 6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Walchand Peoplefirst Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.05₹149.85
₹149.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.05₹174.00
₹149.75
Open Price
₹149.85
Prev. Close
₹143.75
Volume
468

Source: Dion Global

Walchand Peoplefirst Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Walchand Peoplefirst		0.321.556.7428.49-3.421.6810.74
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Walchand Peoplefirst has declined 3.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Walchand Peoplefirst has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Walchand Peoplefirst Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Walchand Peoplefirst Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.58145.72
10131.29139.82
20127.67134.85
50131.96131.18
100122.2128.33
200125.64129.71

Source: Dion Global

Walchand Peoplefirst Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Walchand Peoplefirst remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Walchand Peoplefirst Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTWalchand Peoplefirst - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTWalchand Peoplefirst - Clarification Sought from Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
Jul 31, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTWalchand Peoplefirst - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTWalchand Peoplefirst - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTWalchand Peoplefirst - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Walchand Peoplefirst

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1920PLC000791 and registration number is 000791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Pallavi Jha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H N Shrinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Ardeshir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Walchand Peoplefirst Share Price

What is the share price of Walchand Peoplefirst?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹149.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Walchand Peoplefirst?

The Walchand Peoplefirst is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Walchand Peoplefirst?

The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹43.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Walchand Peoplefirst?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Walchand Peoplefirst are ₹149.85 and ₹143.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walchand Peoplefirst?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchand Peoplefirst stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Walchand Peoplefirst is ₹79.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Walchand Peoplefirst performed historically in terms of returns?

The Walchand Peoplefirst has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, 22.65% for the past month, 10.88% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, 1.68% across 3 years, and 10.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst are 9.66 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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