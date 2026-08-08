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Wagend Infra Venture Share Price

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BSE

WAGEND INFRA VENTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Wagend Infra Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.24 Closed
5.08₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wagend Infra Venture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.14₹1.24
₹1.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.87₹1.43
₹1.24
Open Price
₹1.14
Prev. Close
₹1.18
Volume
79,445

Source: Dion Global

Wagend Infra Venture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wagend Infra Venture		-0.8014.819.7311.7120.3922.17-1.54
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wagend Infra Venture has gained 20.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wagend Infra Venture has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Wagend Infra Venture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wagend Infra Venture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.221.2
101.211.2
201.181.19
501.161.17
1001.121.14
2001.121.13

Source: Dion Global

Wagend Infra Venture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wagend Infra Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wagend Infra Venture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTWagend Infra Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exch
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTWagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTWagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTWagend Infra Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTWagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Wagend Infra Venture

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1981PLC025320 and registration number is 025320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Munnalal Bhaiyalal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sushama Yadav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Yash Surjan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Ashok Jain
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Wagend Infra Venture Share Price

What is the share price of Wagend Infra Venture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wagend Infra Venture?

The Wagend Infra Venture is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wagend Infra Venture?

The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹5.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wagend Infra Venture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wagend Infra Venture are ₹1.24 and ₹1.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wagend Infra Venture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wagend Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.43 and 52-week low of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wagend Infra Venture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wagend Infra Venture has shown returns of 5.08% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 9.73% over 3 months, 20.39% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture are 177.14 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Wagend Infra Venture News

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