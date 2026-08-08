What is the share price of Wagend Infra Venture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Wagend Infra Venture? The Wagend Infra Venture is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wagend Infra Venture? The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹5.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wagend Infra Venture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wagend Infra Venture are ₹1.24 and ₹1.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wagend Infra Venture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wagend Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.43 and 52-week low of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹0.87 as on .

How has the Wagend Infra Venture performed historically in terms of returns? The Wagend Infra Venture has shown returns of 5.08% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 9.73% over 3 months, 20.39% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture are 177.14 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global