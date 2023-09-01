Follow Us

WAGEND INFRA VENTURE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.71 Closed
-1.39-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.71₹0.72
₹0.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.61₹1.78
₹0.71
Open Price
₹0.72
Prev. Close
₹0.72
Volume
38,028

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.72
  • R20.72
  • R30.73
  • Pivot
    0.71
  • S10.71
  • S20.7
  • S30.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.010.71
  • 101.010.7
  • 201.020.7
  • 501.070.7
  • 1001.010.73
  • 2001.550.84

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.432.907.58-13.41-27.55-79.18-83.90
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. Share Holdings

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1981PLC025320 and registration number is 025320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Bhelose
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priyanka Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Belnekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.?

The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹3.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is -59.17 and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹1.78 and 52-week low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

