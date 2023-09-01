Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1981PLC025320 and registration number is 025320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹3.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is -59.17 and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹1.78 and 52-week low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.