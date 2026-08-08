Here's the live share price of Wagend Infra Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wagend Infra Venture
|-0.80
|14.81
|9.73
|11.71
|20.39
|22.17
|-1.54
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wagend Infra Venture has gained 20.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Wagend Infra Venture has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.22
|1.2
|10
|1.21
|1.2
|20
|1.18
|1.19
|50
|1.16
|1.17
|100
|1.12
|1.14
|200
|1.12
|1.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wagend Infra Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Wagend Infra Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exch
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Wagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Wagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Wagend Infra Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Wagend Infra Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1981PLC025320 and registration number is 025320. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wagend Infra Venture is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹5.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wagend Infra Venture are ₹1.24 and ₹1.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wagend Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹1.43 and 52-week low of Wagend Infra Venture is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wagend Infra Venture has shown returns of 5.08% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 9.73% over 3 months, 20.39% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture are 177.14 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global