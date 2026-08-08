Here's the live share price of Waaree Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Waaree Technologies
|-0.40
|-3.58
|-19.84
|21.50
|-20.48
|-14.15
|33.13
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Waaree Technologies has declined 20.48% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.28
|233.49
|10
|236.25
|234.42
|20
|236.7
|237.38
|50
|250.08
|243.1
|100
|238.33
|241.23
|200
|230.21
|256.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Waaree Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Waaree Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Waaree Technologies - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Waaree Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Waaree Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended
|Apr 20, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Waaree Technologies - Clarification With Respect To The Query Raised By The BSE Limited For The Significant Movement In Price
Source: Dion Global
Waaree Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC244911 and registration number is 244911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Technologies is ₹234.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waaree Technologies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Waaree Technologies is ₹251.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Technologies are ₹234.00 and ₹230.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Technologies is ₹398.00 and 52-week low of Waaree Technologies is ₹131.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waaree Technologies has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and 33.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies are -60.31 and -41.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global