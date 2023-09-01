Follow Us

WAAREE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹334.00 Closed
-3.79-13.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Waaree Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.80₹344.00
₹334.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.35₹471.75
₹334.00
Open Price
₹344.00
Prev. Close
₹347.15
Volume
30,100

Waaree Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1342.07
  • R2350.13
  • R3356.27
  • Pivot
    335.93
  • S1327.87
  • S2321.73
  • S3313.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.92358.31
  • 10156.86364.95
  • 20148.63376.25
  • 50137.59381.67
  • 100118.41352.27
  • 200113.28291.83

Waaree Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34
0.791.3816.8441.521.63119.6246.74

Waaree Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Waaree Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
03 Jul, 2021Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares

About Waaree Technologies Ltd.

Waaree Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC244911 and registration number is 244911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Chimanlal Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Pankaj Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh D Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Waaree Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹359.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is 32.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Waaree Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹334.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹471.75 and 52-week low of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹117.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

