What is the share price of Waaree Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Technologies is ₹234.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Waaree Technologies? The Waaree Technologies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Technologies? The market cap of Waaree Technologies is ₹251.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Waaree Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Technologies are ₹234.00 and ₹230.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Technologies is ₹398.00 and 52-week low of Waaree Technologies is ₹131.25 as on .

How has the Waaree Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Waaree Technologies has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and 33.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies are -60.31 and -41.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global