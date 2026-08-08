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Waaree Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

WAAREE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Waaree Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹234.00 Closed
0.19₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Waaree Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.50₹234.00
₹234.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.25₹398.00
₹234.00
Open Price
₹230.50
Prev. Close
₹233.55
Volume
3,675

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Waaree Technologies		-0.40-3.58-19.8421.50-20.48-14.1533.13
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Waaree Technologies has declined 20.48% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Waaree Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.28233.49
10236.25234.42
20236.7237.38
50250.08243.1
100238.33241.23
200230.21256.93

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Waaree Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Waaree Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTWaaree Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTWaaree Technologies - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTWaaree Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTWaaree Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended
Apr 20, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTWaaree Technologies - Clarification With Respect To The Query Raised By The BSE Limited For The Significant Movement In Price

Source: Dion Global

About Waaree Technologies

Waaree Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC244911 and registration number is 244911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Chimanlal Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Pankaj Doshi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vivek Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dhirajlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitul Chandulal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Waaree Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Waaree Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Technologies is ₹234.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Waaree Technologies?

The Waaree Technologies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Technologies?

The market cap of Waaree Technologies is ₹251.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Waaree Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Technologies are ₹234.00 and ₹230.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Technologies is ₹398.00 and 52-week low of Waaree Technologies is ₹131.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Waaree Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Waaree Technologies has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -20.48% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and 33.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies are -60.31 and -41.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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