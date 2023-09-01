Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
|0.79
|1.38
|16.84
|41.52
|1.63
|119.62
|46.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|03 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
Waaree Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC244911 and registration number is 244911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹359.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is 32.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹334.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹471.75 and 52-week low of Waaree Technologies Ltd. is ₹117.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.